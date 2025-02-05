LGUs: Annoyed and unhappy

They used to say that “if you know one politician, you know all politicians.” Whether they belong to the executive department or the legislative branch, you would think: “same-same” or “pare-pareho.”

Apparently, things have changed and after enjoying the benefits brought by the Local Government Code, governors, mayors, councilors, even barangay officials are finding themselves at a disadvantage compared to members of Congress and senators.

A veteran politician told me that “local government officials are annoyed and unhappy.” So, upon his suggestion, I started asking LGU officials, why so?

“Local government officials are doing most of the work, dealing with all of the headaches on the ground, but they do not have a proportionate share in government funds.”

“In the meantime, members of Congress have bigger funding and access to unprogrammed funds and all they do is sit on their butts, passing laws or creating projects to fund.”

A Metro Manila mayor who has been assisting a provincial LGU lamented how one municipality they were helping out was so poor and under-developed that it was practically begging from them. “Sobrang nakakaawa” and yet they have a “representative,” a congressman that has not helped improve the quality of life for the people.

The above statements are a summary of sentiments I have consolidated from local government officials from different parts of the country concerning the facts that those “who control the purse of government” are helping themselves but not helping their constituents. Time was when mayors were “in power,” now it’s the congressmen calling the shots.

What adds to the annoyance and discontent is the fact that congressmen or representatives don’t even consult mayors of cities and municipalities as well as provincial governments regarding laws they plan to enact, or programs that roll out against LGU interests under “special projects” or “unprogrammed projects.”

For instance, instead of calling in the Department of Finance to explain how the DOF determines the share of LGUs from tax collections, mayors have been left to deal with the problem and seek an audience with the DOF secretary.

If things remain unclear, the various associations of LGU officials will have to take the matter before the Supreme Court to determine what is the actual percentage due to LGUs from national tax collections based on the SC’s “Mandanas ruling” and should the share be subject to tax, pre-tax, etc.

In the minds of LGU officials, Congress should spare them the trouble and added work, given that they have provinces, cities and barangays to run. If congressional representatives actually did their work, all that could be settled by law and not litigation.

This reminds me of a sore point for LGUs, especially where resorts, hotels and factories have places of business, but companies can register in a city or town where taxes are more favorable or lower, therefore depriving provinces and municipalities of the needed income.

In terms of not being consulted about programs or decisions by the national government or its agencies, a concrete example would be the solution being presented regarding the massive number of fake PWD cards.

According to a local government official, the actual number of Persons With Disability or PWD on record is two million individuals. But the estimated number of PWDs in the public space is approximately eight million IDs.

After so many articles and commentaries were made about fake PWD IDs, the solution is to unify all PWD IDs issued by various LGUs under one. The idea is to issue a “national” PWD ID embedded with an electronic chip containing the complete information of each PWD.

The immediate response of LGUs who issue their own respective PWD IDs has been suspicion that the solution is more of a business opportunity that will enrich the lucky bidder and provider because the “press release” came out before the LGUs were even informed or consulted.

The LGU officials were unanimous in their opinion that what should first be addressed by or through the DOH is who and how to determine a PWD. The issue they say is that there are persons with an “apparent disability” and persons with a “non-apparent disability.”

“What is the clinical-scientific definition of a ‘person with disability’ and who are or would be the licensed-certified expert to make the determination?” Clearly, more comprehensive research needs to be conducted instead of a populist legislation that has led to a “free for all.”

Instead of rolling out a product such as the ID, first address the who, how and why. What level of disability and what type of benefits suit the condition or status of the PWD, given that there are PWDs who are partially disabled and others fully disabled.

Some PWDs are more interested in the discount for medicines and equipment needed to address their condition than discounts at restaurants, etc. PWDs suffering from mental health problems pay a ton of money for psychiatrists, therapists, highly restricted medication that costs in the area of P20,000 a month combined.

Another sore point is that the suggested unification of PWD IDs would take away the authority and established work of local governments. In Quezon City, for example, the LGU cancelled all previous PWD IDs, conducted house-by-house assessment and made a new list of verified PWDs.

If the PWD ID is nationalized, who will do the assessment and verification, the DOH? the DILG? the DSWD? NO, it will be the barangays. Another expense for LGUs but with no budget or funding being mentioned. Should PWD benefits be “localized” as effective only to area of residence or applicable nationwide?

This is what happens when laws are passed by legislators who are not accountable to their districts. Time for change, people!

