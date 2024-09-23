^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Cleaning up

The Philippine Star
September 23, 2024 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Cleaning up

As in previous years, tons of garbage were collected from shores across the archipelago over the weekend as the country joined global events marking the inaugural World Cleanup Day and International Coastal Cleanup Day. The United Nations Human Settlements Program or UN-Habitat facilitates the observance of World Cleanup Day.

For the Sept. 20 launch of World Cleanup Day 2024, Norway was chosen as the venue to focus on the adoption of sustainable practices to protect the arctic regions. The theme of the inaugural event was “Arctic Cities and Marine Litter.” Global warming is dramatically visible in these regions, with shrinking glaciers, icebergs and snow caps contributing to rising sea levels.

International Coastal Cleanup Day, as the name implies, is focused on coastal communities, but the concerns raised in World Cleanup Day also apply. UN-Habitat points out that poor waste management “is intrinsically linked to the triple planetary crisis: pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change.” UN-Habitat also warns that the world “is greatly accelerating an accumulation of waste and pollution in all ecosystems and threatening ecosystems’ balances and health.”

It’s good to see the focus on poor waste management instead of merely plastics pollution, since in many countries including the Philippines where pollution is a serious problem, all sorts of garbage are discarded indiscriminately. Single-use plastic bags and similar items are in fact bought by companies from garbage sorters for recycling into construction materials such as pipes. Bans imposed willy-nilly on the use of plastic bags led to the use of double-layer bags made of paper, which are sourced from trees. Paper bags are a pain to carry for commuters, and even double layers get torn within five minutes of being used to contain frozen items.

These torn paper bags along with all types of garbage – cartons, Styrofoam containers, tin cans, cigarette butts, aluminum foil, metals, wooden items, medical and chemical waste – all end up in the streets and oceans. The emphasis must be on proper waste management even in informal settlements, the proper enforcement of anti-pollution laws, and the promotion of a sea change in the waste disposal habits of the population.

It’s good to have special days marking global and coastal cleanups. It’s even better to promote a mindset that values a clean environment all year round.

vuukle comment

WORLD CLEANUP DAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Save the Republic

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
On Sept. 21, 1972, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. declared martial law to save the Republic.
Opinion
fbtw

Fugitive?

By The broader view | By Harry Roque | 2 days ago
The House of Representatives quad committee (quad comm) on Tuesday called me a defiant fugitive from justice – ouch! – after citing me in contempt for the second time and issuing an arrest order for my...
Opinion
fbtw

Expanded

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 2 days ago
The boundaries of war expanded vastly this week.
Opinion
fbtw

My own influencers

By POINT OF VIEW | By Dorothy Delgado Novicio | 1 day ago
Coming home means revisiting beloved and familiar places. It also means encountering new ones and in the process connecting the essence of those people that make such places exceptional, inspiring and cherished...
Opinion
fbtw

Politics could ultimately kill the cat

By BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. | By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 1 day ago
There is that old saying “curiosity can kill a cat” – and in our country, too much politics could ultimately kill all of us. As the May 2025 midterm election draws near with the filing of certificates...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORIAL - Talent laggard

EDITORIAL - Talent laggard

1 day ago
In yet another indication of the continuing slide in Philippine competitiveness, the country slipped three spots in this year’s World Talent Ranking.
Opinion
fbtw

Philippines: A democracy or an oligarchy?

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
“More Political Than We Admit” edited by Julio C. Teehankee (Vibal Foundation, 2024) is an anthology of 17 essays on Philippine politics.
Opinion
fbtw

Delivering a liveable planet for all: UK-Phl climate partnership

By DIPLOMATIC POUCH | By Laure Beaufils | 1 day ago
This week in London, the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, made his first major speech since the elections. He chose for that to be on climate change, nature and clean energy.
Opinion
fbtw

Saved from deportation by becoming an ‘instant’ citizen

By IMMIGRATION CORNER | By Michael J. Gurfinkel | 1 day ago
One time, my office was representing a Filipino who was a long-time green card holder but was in deportation/removal proceedings.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with