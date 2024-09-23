When leaders let go

A young businessman observed how chaotic things have been as far as local news and current affairs are concerned, particularly regarding the conduct of legislators in the Senate as well as Congress. After sharing his observation, he asked me why all of this is happening.

I was tempted to just dish out the standard “Only in the Philippines” menu, but by God’s grace, I actually took a deep breath, gave it some deep thought and came up with the reason that explains such chaos, whether in Congress, the Senate, in government, church, business or families.

Things go wild, crazy, violent or chaotic when leaders don’t lead by example, do not exercise leadership by imposing rules and consequences, or by being blind to acts of disobedience or abuse, or by playing favorites. Last but not least, when leaders allow abuse and chaos to take place to promote their agenda or plans.

I told the young businessman that unlike today’s political leaders, the older generation had men and women who set down the rules, established boundaries and drew the line on non-negotiables and gave the punishment as needed.

Let’s begin with our grandparents. They may have loved you, doted on you and sat you on their lap. But they could just as easily pick you up, put you across their lap and spank you for hitting your sister, cursing the household help or telling a lie. They did not believe in grey areas, white lies or the “they did it first” defense. You know the rules – you broke the rules, you suffer the punishment.

In spite of the strict upbringing, the following generation sadly lived by the rule “You do as I say, not as I do.” In spite of all the efforts of the grannies, western influences and changing values made the next generation of parents “tainted, imperfect and with feet of clay.”

They were so aware of their shortcomings that it was hard to apply hard and fast rules or “batas latigo” to whip us into line as the lolos and lolas did in the old days. Because of this discipline, leadership and control has often been compromised or just put off for a later time.

That, unfortunately, was what happen to the clan of Levi, from whom GOD had appointed the Levites as the caretakers of GOD’s temple. It was a unique and honorable position. But as Levi got older, more comfortable and overweight, he no longer went around doing his “job.”

Then he heard reports and complaints of people about how his two sons were violating temple rules, forcibly grabbing the first share of food and meat offered to GOD and having sexual intercourse with female servants of the temple. Levi confronted his sons about their behavior and pleaded with them but did not use his authority as head of the temple and head of the family to severely punish his sons.

As a result, GOD withdrew his favor and the authority from Levi, as well as ALL Israel. They lost in battle, lost the Ark of the Covenant, his two sons were killed in battle and Levi fell over from his seat after learning of the multiple disasters, broke his neck and died.

The same thing happened to King David who committed adultery with Bathsheba, had her husband Uriah murdered and brought the curse of bloodshed and shame on his house after he failed to execute justice on his two sons. His failure drove him out of his own kingdom until his son was killed by David’s faithful general.

People might say that those Bible stories are so old. Hello! Think again. How many people do you know who have two, three, even four sets of families or children? How often have you heard about young kids in the 70’s or 80’s who were spoiled or got away with crimes only to become repeat offenders or even killers?

That’s all because their parent/leader looked the other way, was more concerned about the family’s reputation, etc. The sad part is there is a chance that their own kids from broken families will be just as chaotic and troublesome as they are.

In politics, I have known Senate presidents and Speakers of the House in the old days who would calmly lead from the podium and observe. But when things got heated, insulting or excessive, they would pound the gavel and call a recess and tell off the abusive or offending individuals to cool their heels!

While political intramurals went on, you can always expect the president of the Philippines, the Senate president or the Speaker of the House to step in and end the excess or the conflict before things got out of control, as they have become these past few months.

There was some modicum of respect, some line that was never crossed, knowing that today’s disrespect or unwarranted offense will always have consequences tomorrow or in some future time and backfire on the leaders themselves.

Many new members of Congress talk about parliamentary courtesy and separation of powers. The old leaders had that and more. They understood the word courtesy but, more importantly, they understood the importance of respect and consequences, maybe because in the old days you could get killed or challenged to a gunfight for shooting off your mouth. Insults had severe consequences.

Unfortunately, we are now in a time when the Speaker of the House as well as the Senate President needs to be reminded that they have a duty to the House, Senate and the greater household of Filipinos to put their “House” in order and to instill discipline and respect or they will soon be called out and one day face the consequences themselves.