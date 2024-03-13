EDITORIAL - Mocking Congress

The 17 conditions set in an audio recording by Apollo Quiboloy to face Senate grilling on charges of sex trafficking seemed too bizarre to be serious. Among the conditions: five-star hotel accommodations for him and his entourage while in Metro Manila, and his private jet’s fuel and airport parking paid for by the state. Food according to his dietary requirements. His safety during the hearing to be provided by 50 of his own security personnel, including “a number of police and AFP officers.” Plus a notarized letter of assurance signed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sen. Risa Hontiveros that the pastor will not be kidnapped and sent to the United States, where he is on the most wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, must have been joking. Yesterday, his legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio denied the story about the 17 conditions, pointing out that the pastor has no intention to attend congressional hearings. Quiboloy has gone into hiding, claiming threats to his life, and has offered P1,000 to anyone who can guess where he is holed up.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives cited Quiboloy in contempt for his refusal to face the chamber, and ordered the police to arrest the pastor. This could be a problem if Quiboloy is telling the truth about having police and military personnel in his personal security contingent. Why are state security forces assigned to one private individual?

Quiboloy might again mock the House arrest order, which was issued as senators dithered over their own order for his arrest. The House, however, is hitting Quiboloy where it hurts, revoking the franchise of Sonshine Media Network International, bully pulpit not only of the pastor but also the administrator of his estate, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The pastor claims he is no longer the owner of SMNI, which incurred the ire of the House for what the chamber deemed to be violations of its franchise, including insulting congressmen and spreading fake, derogatory stories about Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Opinions on the treatment of Quiboloy by the two chambers of Congress appear based not on principles of law or ethical standards, but on personal friendships. Lawmakers have been reminded that they are setting precedents in the conduct of their probes. Accusations of serious criminal offenses have been hurled against a man who wielded enormous clout in the previous administration. Any mockery of the justice system will reinforce the culture of impunity prevailing in this country.