Democracy isn’t making much progress globally

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a rollback of freedoms across the globe, the results of a 2023 study point to a “continuing democratic malaise and lack of forward momentum.”

That’s the core finding by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) of The Economist Group in London. Since 2006, the EIU has been issuing annually a global Democracy Index, or DI. Based on 60 indicators grouped in five categories, the Index is drawn up by 750 country experts worldwide. It provides a snapshot of the current state of democracy in 165 independent countries – including the Philippines – and two territories.

The electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, political culture and civil liberties – these were the categories that were examined.

In 2023, only 32 of 167 countries/territories studied improved their DI scores, while 68 nations registered declines. The scores for 67 countries remained the same. The global score fell to 5.23, a new low since 2006, resulting in a “global picture of stagnation and regression,” the EIU reported.

The countries were listed under four types: 1) “Full democracies” numbering 24, comprising 14.4 percent of the total and 7.8 percent of the global population; 2) “Flawed democracies” 50 in all, 29.9 percent of the total, 37.16 percent of global population; 3) “Hybrid regimes” numbering 34, 20.4 percent of the total, 15.2 percent of world population and 4) “Authoritarian regimes” 59 in all, 35.3 percent of the total, 39.4 percent of global population.

The Democracy Index is measured from 0 to 10. Asia and Australasia (Oceania) region’s score slipped from 5.46 to 5.41. Of the region’s 23 countries, 15 recorded declines, only eight improved. However, the region outperformed Eastern Europe, Sub-Sahara Africa and the Middle East and North Africa regions. Five “full democracies” are in this region, namely Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The top 15 “full democracies” with their corresponding overall scores are the following:

Norway (9.81), New Zealand (9.61), Iceland (9.45), Sweden (9.39), Finland (9.30), Denmark (9.28), Ireland (9.15), Switzerland (9.14), Netherlands (9.00), Taiwan (8.92), Luxembourg (8.81), Germany (8.80), Canada (8.69), Australia (8.66) and Uruguay (8.66).

Ranked top three in functioning of government were Norway, Sweden and Finland. Scoring 10 in civil liberties were New Zealand and Australia; scoring 10 in political culture were Norway, Sweden and Ireland; scoring 10 in political participation were Norway and New Zealand.

The United States, categorized as a “flawed democracy,” ranked 29th with 7.85 overall score. It rated 9.17 in electoral participation and pluralism, 6.43 in functioning of government, 8.89 in political participation, 6.25 in political culture and 8.52 in civil liberties.

The Philippines as “flawed democracy” ranked 53rd, with 6.66 overall score. The country scored relatively well in electoral process and pluralism (9.17), in political participation (7.78) and in civil liberties (7.35), but scored badly in functioning of government (4.64) and in political culture (4.38).

At the bottom of the list are North Korea (1.65), Myanmar (1.66) and Afghanistan (1.67).

Among the key findings regarding Asia:

• Most of the regression in 2023 occurred among non-democracies which, said EIU, suggested that “authoritarian regimes” are becoming more entrenched. Meantime, countries classified as “hybrid regimes” are struggling to democratize.

• Japan stands out as one of the most stable democracies in Asia. This is attributed to the country’s “long-established and widely-respected political institutions, electoral process, pluralism and rule of law,” as well as strong protection for political freedom and civil liberties.

• Within Asia are 10 countries classified as “flawed democracies” (including the Philippines, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Nepal, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea); five “hybrid regimes” and eight “authoritarian regimes” – North Korea, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Pakistan, Cambodia, Vietnam, China and Laos.

• Pakistan was downgraded to “authoritarian regime” in 2023, having registered the “greatest deterioration of any country in the region.” Papua New Guinea was upgraded from “hybrid regime” to a “flawed democracy.”

“Asia is the most dynamic region of the world in terms of economic growth, but it continues to lag behind in terms of democratization,” noted the editor of the EIU 2023 Democratic Index, Joan Hooey. “More than half of the countries covered regressed in 2023, recording a deterioration in their democracy scores.”

“(Regression) was observed across all five categories of the index, with the biggest declines being registered for electoral process and pluralism, and for functioning of government. Given that 2023 was a pivotal year for elections, with more to come in 2024, these trends are especially worrying,” Hoey said.

(The International Parliamentary Union reports that in 2024, “nearly half of the world’s population is expected to vote in 72 parliamentary elections, compared to 65 in 2023.” In June, 400 million people can vote in the European Parliament elections.)

An “erosion in civil liberties” is one factor in the Asia-Australasia region’s democracy regression. The DI report noted that some governments cite concerns about “national security and social cohesion” to justify restrictions on freedom of speech and of the media.

In some cases, the report noted, governments that have an “incumbency advantage” – having delivered economic growth and improved living standards – have taken advantage of strong public support to restrict media freedoms or minority rights. It mentioned as an example India, supposedly the “biggest democracy in the world” under Prime Minister Modi’s extended administration.

“In places such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan and Thailand,” it added, “the dominance of one political party or the outsized influence of the military are such that elections are far from being free, fair or competitive, and opposition parties face many obstacles in competing for power… In Afghanistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, public trust in government and perceptions of the extent to which people feel they have actual control over their lives have worsened.”

Examining the relationship between democracy and peace and the “geographical drivers of conflict” today, the DI report warned: “An international political system that does not reflect the shift in the global balance of economic power, in particular to Asia, is one source of increasing tension and conflict.”