Love the sinner, not the sin

This refers to the news item in Philstar.com titled “Vatican authorizes blessings for same-sex couples, with caveats,” published on December 19, 2023.

May I state the clarification made by Fr. Jim Achacoso, canon lawyer priest, that “the Pope is not blessing the union per se, but the persons caught up in that relationship (hence the provision that the blessing should not in any way resemble the marriage rite) to give them the strength to do what is right: either to break it up if possible, or at least keep it chaste (not sexual but just companionship).”

The Catholic Church has always taught and fostered that “they must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided. These persons are called to fulfill God's will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite to the sacrifice of the Lord's Cross the difficulties they may encounter from their condition.”

May I also quote the following related points in the Catechism of the Catholic Church to appreciate better the “respect, compassion and sensitivity” that the Church has always extended to them.

“2357 Homosexuality refers to relations between men or between women who experience an exclusive or predominant sexual attraction toward persons of the same sex. It has taken a great variety of forms through the centuries and in different cultures. Its psychological genesis remains largely unexplained. Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, 141/ tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered’ 142/. They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.

“2358 The number of men and women who have deep-seated homosexual tendencies is not negligible. This inclination, which is objectively disordered, constitutes for most of them a trial. They must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided. These persons are called to fulfill God's will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite to the sacrifice of the Lord's Cross the difficulties they may encounter from their condition.

“2359 Homosexual persons are called to chastity. By the virtues of self-mastery that teach them inner freedom, at times by the support of disinterested friendship, by prayer and sacramental grace, they can and should gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection.

“2360 Sexuality is ordered to the conjugal love of man and woman. In marriage the physical intimacy of the spouses becomes a sign and pledge of spiritual communion. Marriage bonds between baptized persons are sanctified by the sacrament.”

Jesus became man and was born on Christmas day. He came to save mankind, yet mysteriously gave us the freedom to obey His teachings. God’s teachings are clear and simply said in the Ten Commandments. Yet, men try to complicate them with their attachments of “lust of the eyes, lust of the flesh and the pride of life.” We are all sinners, but God continues to love and forgive us as we repent in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Sacramental Confession, done contritely and regularly, is our best preparation and gift for the Infant Jesus in order to receive Him worthily in Holy Communion during Christmas and throughout the Year!

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

-- Ching D. Aunario

