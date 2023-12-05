Ceboom

In the nineties, when the Philippine economy was flailing and the country’s reputation was shot, Cebu managed to navigate its own path to growth.

Ravaged by a deadly sequence of strong typhoons, the local governments and business leaders got together to plot a way through the episode of difficulty. Among the initiatives were a strong build-up of infrastructure and the establishment of world-class tourism facilities.

The province made its own pitch for tourism and investments. It advertised itself abroad as “an island in the Pacific” to set it apart from those parts of the country wracked by political turbulence.

That pitch worked. Tourism picked up. Mactan quickly became an important tourism node. The new air terminal in that island became a must-see in itself.

With tourism, investments in other enterprises followed. Strategic reclamation was undertaken to create space for new commercial and industrial districts. Cebu paced the nation’s growth, apparently rising by its own bootstraps. The phenomenon earned for itself the moniker “Ceboom.”

I had the chance to visit Cebu recently, the first time since the lockdowns, to visit SteelAsia’s spanking state-of-the-art plant at Compostela. The nation’s largest steelmaker is betting construction demand in Central Visayas will continue to grow deep into the future. The region blossomed dramatically despite the pandemic. Large hotels and sprawling malls grew like mushrooms. New restaurants made the place a gustatory destination.

Cebu never stopped growing. With that, road congestion expectedly followed. Power supply also seemed stretched, with brownouts frequently happening.

According to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, locators in Cebu have so far generated P275 billion in investments. Exports rose to about $5.9 billion. About 232,076 new jobs have been created.

Local conglomerates are pouring in additional investments. The Aboitiz group, for instance, is allocating P800 billion to build a new commercial district in Balamban. The place is currently eyed as the new site for the provincial capitol.

In response to representations made by local tourism officials, there is a good possibility that direct flights might soon be arranged from Vladivostok to Mactan. Russian tourists are an untapped market.

The provincial government is not letting up in its support for future growth. About P12 billion has been earmarked for 2024 infra initiatives. The budget will be spent on the construction of new roads and bridges, the rehabilitation of existing ones, port development and flood-control infrastructure.

As enterprises devolve their investments out of the heavily congested National Capital Region, economic activity in Cebu is bound to become even more feverish. As Cebu grows, so will its need for power expand.

The local government ought to immediately address supply-side concerns. If power runs short, the economic juggernaut that is Cebu will be forced to a sudden stop. No one wants that to happen.

Local authorities need to focus on attracting new energy players to the province – or by encouraging existing ones to build new plants. Demand is quickly overtaking supply. This is an urgent concern.

The only way Cebu could keep its searing pace of growth is to ensure that its consumers enjoy clean, reliable and affordable electricity. Energy shortage is the only blight on Cebu’s economic horizon. But this is a good problem easily addressed through adept, forward-looking planning.

Terrorists

Two events this last weekend put the Philippines at the top of global news. The first is that strong earthquake whose epicenter was just off the Surigao coast. The second is a bomb attack on a mass being celebrated at the Mindanao State University campus in Marawi.

The first is force majeure. The second is a challenge for our security administration.

Responsibility for the latest Marawi bombing was claimed by the Islamic State (IS). A stabbing incident in Paris at around the same time and an aborted terrorist attack in Germany are both attributed to the international terrorist group. It appears the IS is on a new rampage of attacks, possibly related to the war in Gaza.

Our security authorities are speculating that the Marawi bombing could be an act of revenge for the killing of an IS-linked bomb maker in Basilan a few days before. What is clear is we cannot let our guard down.

After the main IS formations were crushed in Iraq and Syria over the past years, the terrorist network has rapidly shifted its organizing efforts elsewhere. The occupation of Marawi itself a few years ago was determined to have been led by IS elements. The terror network has greatly expanded its presence in Sub-Saharan Africa, forcing governments there to seek support from the dreaded Wagner group.

It was easy to assume, after the political settlement with the MILF and the formation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, that terrorism in our troubled southern island would subside. But it is apparent that there remains a significant constituency for terrorist movements there.

Nature abhors a vacuum. Marginal terror groups have moved quickly to fill the space left by the demobilization of MILF fighting units. In the Cotabato provinces, the communist NPA cultivated guerrilla fronts in former MILF areas. IS-linked terrorists have aligned with smaller armed groups in Maguindanao and Basilan.

There is surely funding flow from the main IS leadership to their local allies to increase the scope of their jihadist movement. Trained bomb fabricators have been sent to Mindanao to assist in this effort.

The danger posed by international terrorist networks has not subsided as expected. Our vigilance should remain high.