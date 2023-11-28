^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - In harm’s way

The Philippine Star
November 28, 2023 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - In harmâ��s way

Thanks to intervention by US naval forces, another hijacking meant to show support for Hamas was foiled. Two of the rescued crew of the chemical tanker M/V Central Park are Filipinos. Five of the hijackers have been taken into custody by the US Navy.

The pirates had boarded the Liberian-flagged tanker, which is owned by an Israeli businessman, as it was transiting the Gulf of Aden on Sunday. The US Navy received a distress call from the Central Park and responded. The conflict did not end there: the US Navy reported that in the early hours of Monday, two ballistic missiles were fired from areas in Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels toward the tanker and US guided-missile destroyer USS Mason. Fortunately, the missiles missed their targets and landed in the sea.

The Houthis are the same rebels who hijacked the Bahamas-flagged commercial ship Galaxy Leader last week and brought it to Yemen together with the crewmembers including 17 Filipinos. Hijackings targeting Israeli-owned vessels have intensified amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Filipino sailors, who are part of the crew of almost every commercial vessel on the planet, are in harm’s way.

Apart from rescuing Filipinos held hostage by Hamas and its supporters in other countries, the government must also provide mental health support to the victims. Filipino worker Jimmy Pacheco, who was among the hostages freed by Hamas during the four-day pause in the fighting, is reportedly suffering from trauma after 49 days of captivity in besieged Gaza. This type of trauma could last much longer than the period of captivity.

The 17 Filipinos on the Galaxy Leader remain in captivity along with the rest of the crew – collateral damage, as one lawmaker put it, in the Israel-Hamas conflict. While Philippine officials have received word that the 17 are safe, there is no assurance that they will not suffer the same psychological trauma as the overseas Filipino worker who was freed by Hamas. Their plight, like those of the crew of the tanker Central Park, highlights the costs of the OFW phenomenon, which arises from the lack of better opportunities in their own country.

vuukle comment

US
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Proof to ICC: De Lima case

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
The recent release from a police detention center of former Senator Leila de Lima could not come at the most opportune time.
Opinion
fbtw

Tabi kayo riyan!

By QWERTYMAN | By Jose Dalisay | 1 day ago
When the EDSA busway – a special lane just meant for public utility buses – was inaugurated in June 2020, I was among the many millions of Metro Manila motorists and commuters who breathed a sigh of relief...
Opinion
fbtw

Back to the ICC?

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
What can the Marcos administration gain from bringing the country back to the fold of the International Criminal Court?
Opinion
fbtw

Bad water

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
In the book 2 Kings Chapter 2:19-21 there is the story of bad water.
Opinion
fbtw

NAIA bidders seek more time to prepare bids

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
There’s a mad rush among some of the local and international bidders vying for the modernization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport because of the tight deadline and some are desperately seeking an...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Jointly combating new forms of transnational crime

By POINT OF VIEW | By Chou Yew-Woei | 2 hours ago
Acknowledging Taiwan’s consistent efforts, for 14 consecutive years the US Department of State has ranked Taiwan as a Tier 1 country for combating human trafficking among over 180 countries and regions wo...
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL &mdash; Waiting for dismissal

EDITORIAL — Waiting for dismissal

1 day ago
On Aug. 6 last year, police Lt. Col. Mark Julio Abong faced a complaint for a hit-and-run incident that killed tricycle driver Joel Laroa in Quezon City.
Opinion
fbtw

What does AI hold for the future of jobs and MSMEs?

By GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! | By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
I thought it was a coincidence that several of the activities I had participated in recently had a common intersection: digital technology. Looking back, it may not have been a conjunction of events at all, but rather...
Opinion
fbtw

Jointly combating new forms of transnational crime

By POINT OF VIEW | By Chou Yew-Woei | 1 day ago
Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people lost their jobs because of the lockdowns and have been desperately looking for financial support.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with