Blitz

Quite fittingly, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will release the concession agreement for the rehabilitation and private operation of the NAIA on Dec. 7. This is the anniversary of the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese Imperial Army that devastated the US 7th Fleet.

The DOTr expects the bidders to play a game of blitz. The bidders feel like they are sitting ducks, forced to make errors in their calculations.

This is a textbook case of bureaucratic imperiousness.

The DOTr issued invitations to bid last Aug. 23. Then it took its sweet time to draft the concession agreement for the bidders to consider. After unveiling that draft on Dec. 7, the DOTr gives the bidders only 20 days to compose their respective offers. Those are 20 of the busiest days of the year, including Christmas Day.

This is no way to treat bidders for government programs.

After the draft concession agreement is released, the bidders will have to convene their financial consultants to do the proper valuations. They will have to convene their engineering teams to consider the extent of rehabilitation to be done. They will have to put together an architectural team to design a more functional terminal.

The NAIA, frequently named the World’s Worst Airport, is in great need of a rehab. The task is made more challenging by the fact the repairs will have to be done while airport operations continue uninterrupted. It is bad enough that the airport, in its usual state, suffers from power outages, weather-related suspensions, the breakdown of air control equipment and plain congestion. Dare not imagine what air operations will be like while rehabilitation is being done.

This multi-billion rehab is more than just doing repairs. This is about improving efficiency to accommodate more flights and passengers. This is about reimagining the terminal’s design – which, at the moment, sports a tired Seventies look. Let’s not even talk about approximating Singapore’s Changi Airport.

The bidders are not about to pluck a number from thin air. They are supposed to ensure their investment is viable and the terms of the concession agreement are fair. This is a major multi-billion investment on the part of the bidders. Their bids will have to clear their respective boards – and bankers.

But the DOTr seems impervious to all that. They imagine they may simply snap their fingers and the bids will come. We are courting a disaster here by encouraging poorly considered bidding. Recall the Terminal 3 disaster that overrun its budget and took years of delay.

The short period given by the DOTr appears to be governed by the desire to get the bidding done before year-end with little regard for the comprehensive work bidders need to do. Most of the bidders are requesting for a final 30-day extension to the deadline.

That seems just.

Inclusive

There is another instance where the peril of bureaucratic imperiousness looms. This involves the proposed merger between the Philippine Clearing House Corporation (PCHC) and Bancnet.

The former company replaces the traditional system of paper checks with a digital platform to make clearing more efficient. Bancnet, as every ATM user knows, allows depositors to draw money from machines.

Although the two businesses are distinct but complementary, the overlords of competitiveness could declare the merger uncompetitive. Enough has been said the past few days about how the looming merger will improve capacity to invest in rapidly evolving finance technologies, the prospect of regulatory imperiousness cannot be fully discounted.

The regulators may simply turn a blind eye to the fact that the shareholders are also the principal customers of the two companies. The two companies are alike in that they are clearing switch operators that provide instructions to banks to process payments electronically. Like all the other consumers of the financial services they offer, the shareholders want to reduce friction in financial transactions to improve efficiency and lower costs.

There is another crucial factor in this merger that deserves amplification. The merger will enable the non-bank financial institutions to come in as shareholders.

In this digital age, non-bank financial institutions such as those that allow us to conduct transactions using our hand phones have become increasingly important players in our business ecosystem. They will be more so in the future. They deserve a voice in the system that clears payments to ensure that best practices in security and efficiency are observed.

We have seen rapid improvements in the system. In the case of PCHC, the introduction of the Check Imaging Clearing System allows customers to send images of their checks for their banks to clear. This halved processing costs for customers.

For its part, BancNet in partnership with Globe and Smart introduced Interbank Fund Transfers that made the process immensely more efficient and cost-effective. Customers do not have to carry cash from one bank to another.

The BSP came up with a Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap aiming to have half of all retail transactions to occur via electronic channels. This will allow more Filipinos, especially those in rural areas, to participate in the financial system. Financial inclusivity will be served.

The finance industry too is all out in support of the merger. They see this as part of the natural evolution to changes that have happened in the industry over the years. With the increasing importance of non-bank players in the financial services market, existing regulations will have to be updated. The merger will allow all players to be a step ahead of regulatory reform.