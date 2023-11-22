^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Providing for a growing population

The Philippine Star
November 22, 2023 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Providing for a growing population

From 2020 when the pandemic lockdowns were imposed until the end of this year, the Philippine population is expected to grow by an estimated six million. This will bring the total by yearend to 115 million from the 109 million recorded in the 2020 census, the Commission on Population and Development or CPD announced at the start of this week.

Changing lifestyles and attitudes toward family size and reproductive health are seen to have contributed to a slowdown in the country’s population growth. The CPD sees the annual growth rate now stable at 1.6 percent, with women giving birth to an average of two children. With the slower population growth rate, the working age group of 15 to 64 has become dominant, while the number of young dependents has gone down, the CPD said.

Still, the Philippines remains the 13th most populous country in the world, and the seventh in the Asia-Pacific, according to the CPD. Population growth always poses challenges to limited resources, especially if economic growth fails to keep up, which has long been the case in this country. This can be gleaned from various indicators including the poverty rate, which has hardly gone down, and which in fact “significantly” increased between 2018 and 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The PSA also reported that as of 2021, fisherfolk, farmers, children and people living in rural areas remained the poorest sectors. The government struggles to provide adequate basic services to the people, from education to health care, shelter and modern sanitation. Malnutrition and undernutrition continue to stunt the physical and mental development of people in low-income communities.

Apart from limited resources to provide the basic needs of much of the population, the country also cannot generate enough decent jobs. This is evident in the continuing exodus of Filipinos for jobs overseas, even in conflict zones and in countries notorious for maltreatment of migrant workers. The people constitute a nation’s most precious resource. With the population growth rate stabilizing, the government should be able to do a better job of providing the basic needs of the people.

vuukle comment

PANDEMIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

MAD

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
OK, who started that naughty talk about the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte?
Opinion
fbtw

Revenge flu

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Inside a hospital’s emergency room recently, kids and teenagers were desperately weak, weary and sick; one was experiencing uncontrollable shivering, pale as a ghost; another was wailing out his discomfort....
Opinion
fbtw

Digital, food, green energy

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 day ago
I was in Singapore for the Singapore Fintech Festival, Nov. 14-17, 2023. Just like my recent visit to the headquarters of a couple of Chinese tech companies in Shenzhen, China, one hour by bus from Hong Kong, I was...
Opinion
fbtw

‘Drunken masters’

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
One of our readers reacted to our article regarding “Devolved but Undelivered” services from national to local government units.
Opinion
fbtw

Merger

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
Competition is usually a good thing. It curbs profiteering, encourages innovation and, as a general rule, protects consumers.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Speed travel at 21 kph

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The brouhaha over the EDSA Bus Carousel ended in the dramatic suspension of its designated chief implementer, retired Navy Colonel Edison “Bong” Nebrija.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Seismic resilience

EDITORIAL - Seismic resilience

1 day ago
As the death toll from Friday’s magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Sarangani rose to nine yesterday, Samar was shaken at past noon by a magnitude 5.2 earthquake. It was felt at Intensity V in the city of Borongan...
Opinion
fbtw

Big earthquakes: Are we prepared?

By PERCEPTIONS | By Ariel Nepomuceno | 1 day ago
Suddenly the ground was shaking.
Opinion
fbtw

Is reading this column really a choice? And does that matter?

By POINT OF VIEW | By Thomas L. Knapp | 1 day ago
Maybe I didn’t really want to write this column. According to Robert Sapolsky, I just couldn’t help myself.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with