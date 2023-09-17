^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Premature, unfair campaigning

The Philippine Star
September 17, 2023 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Premature, unfair campaigning

As of Sept. 14, the Commission on Elections had ordered 626 candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls to explain activities that constitute premature campaigning. The campaign period for the BSKE starts only on Oct. 19. The 626 candidates have three days to explain their activities before they face disqualification proceedings, according to the Comelec.

Any disqualification case must be resolved as quickly as possible, to minimize confusion and the risk of violence. Come election day on Oct. 30, voters must have an accurate list of qualified candidates to choose from, so that the results will reflect the true mandate of the people.

Several candidates for barangay positions have already been murdered. Underhanded ways of campaigning can only raise tension in election hotspots. As of last Friday, the Philippine National Police reported that it was monitoring an initial 2,603 barangays nationwide, with 249 in the so-called red category, for possible election-related violence. Areas under the red category have a history of election-related violent incidents, intense political rivalries and the presence of partisan armed groups.

The Comelec has urged the public to exercise vigilance and report violations of election rules. It would help if the Comelec could ramp up its information campaign on the rules governing the authorized display of campaign materials as well as acts that could constitute vote buying. There should also be sufficient information on where complaints or tips on campaign violations can be sent.

At the same time, the Comelec should go after local government officials who try to influence the BSKE by using government resources to promote candidates. This can be tricky as the Comelec has exempted from the election spending ban the distribution of cash subsidies to rice retailers affected by the price caps as well as the fuel subsidy for public utility vehicle drivers. The emergency employment program of the Department of Labor and Employment has also been exempted.

Election watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections lamented the exemptions, noting that such programs have “historically and ubiquitously been used by incumbent local government officials to gain undue electoral advantage.” LENTE noted that access to these programs has been “strategically politicized” for election campaigns “to ensure mobilization and delivery of votes.”

Other social welfare projects implemented by national, regional, provincial and local governments are prohibited by the Comelec from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30. It can still limit the period for the exemptions it has approved, to prevent their use for gaining undue advantage in the campaign. And it must do its best to resolve cases of premature campaigning within the shortest period possible.

