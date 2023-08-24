^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Money ban

The Philippine Star
August 24, 2023 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Money ban

With the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections or BSKE approaching, the Commission on Elections is moving to deter the buy and sell of votes. In 2013, the Comelec had banned cash withdrawals and check encashments of over P100,000 along with the transport or possession of cash exceeding P500,000. The Supreme Court, however, stopped the money ban amid complaints from certain sectors.

This time, the Comelec is prohibiting mainly the possession of cash worth P500,000 or more five days before the BSKE and on election day itself. Cash withdrawals or check encashments are not prohibited. Also, the money ban is not absolute. Those with a legitimate reason for transporting large amounts of cash, such as company cashiers and messengers, will not be arrested if caught with the money.

Vote buying is one of the vile ways of thwarting the will of the electorate, and any effort to stop it is welcome. The objective is laudable, but the question is whether the money ban can be effectively enforced.

Public vigilance can help in this regard, so that the Comelec and the Philippine National Police, which will be setting up checkpoints for the election gun ban, can be alerted on the possible transport of cash for buying votes. The PNP has said those manning the security checkpoints will be equipped with body-worn cameras to prevent abuses in the conduct of random plain-view or visual searches of vehicles.

As the 2022 general elections showed, vote buying is now carried out digitally. Aware that many financial transactions these days are done through e-wallets, the Comelec said it would coordinate with the Anti-Money Laundering Council and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in monitoring transactions involving large amounts through GCash and PayMaya.

Such coordination was also done in the elections last year. Whether any vote buyer or seller was caught is unclear. Today, the SIM Registration Act is in place, and is supposed to facilitate the identification of people engaged in illegal digital activities. Perhaps these entities can do a better job of preventing digital vote buying during the BSKE.

The Comelec is also on the lookout for the illegal distribution of ayuda or government cash assistance during the campaign period from Oct. 19 to election day, Oct. 30. Also prohibited are the house-to-house distribution of cash and gifts such as grocery items, free medical missions and legal aid services as well as feeding programs. Any activity that involves handing out prizes by candidates or their supporters, wherein the candidates’ names are mentioned or where their images are visible, will also be considered as vote buying, the Comelec said.

The rules are out. Now it is up to the Comelec, candidates and the citizenry to enforce compliance and catch the vote buyers.

COMELEC
