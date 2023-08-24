Headwinds

The Philippine economy, unfortunately, is not insulated from the rest of the global economy. The slowdown being experienced globally will inevitably bring down our growth rate – and might actually push our economy into a technical recession.

The 4.3 percent growth reported for the second quarter this year was a deep dive. Our economic managers were signaling a 6 percent growth and the market accepted this as a guide. The substantially lower growth performance came as an unpleasant surprise.

It is possible to talk up the stock market. But it is not possible to talk up the whole economy – although our technocrats are trying very hard to do that.

Finance Secretary Ben Diokno maintains that a 6 percent growth target for the year is achievable. The evidence is quickly mounting against that.

The miserable growth rate posted for the second quarter was blamed on government spending less than programmed. But as we are quickly finding out, the lower growth does not have a single causality. Investments are thinning. Our agriculture is limping as usual. Now it appears the much-vaunted post-pandemic “revenge spending” is dissipating as consumers come to terms with the penalties of a high inflation regime.

In addition, we are now hobbled by higher oil prices. The international rice market is tighter after India clamped down on exportation of the staple. The Chinese economy slowed down and many are saying the four decades of high growth that liberated 800 million from poverty is now over. Japan is grappling with the specter of deflation.

In a recent report, UK-based Pantheon Macroeconomics predicted the Philippine economy will continue to lose momentum after the disappointing second quarter performance. From 7.6 percent in 2022, Pantheon forecasts our economy will grow by only 4.5 percent this year.

The reason for the bleaker forecast is that “the main engine of the economy – private consumption – is buckling, suffering from three straight years of dissavings, the reversal of last year’s debt binge and sub-par remittances growth.”

Pantheon observes that in the second quarter our economy actually contracted 0.9 percent relative to the first quarter. The group expects the contraction to continue into the third quarter, bringing our economy into a mild technical recession.

Our growth will only revive in the fourth quarter – but only if the Monetary Board cuts policy rates from the present 6.25 percent. The BSP governor, however, seems to be signaling that interest rate cuts will not be on the table for the rest of the year.

Maybe a full-fledged recession will change his mind.

Family feud

This sad saga will not end anytime soon.

By now, most of us have become familiar with the family feud involving members of the Yanson clan. The clan owns Vallacar Transit Inc. which runs the Ceres Liner bus brand. This is the country’s largest overland transport company.

The saga began in July 2019 when four Yanson siblings – Roy Yanson, Ricardo Yanson Jr., Ma. Lourdes Celina Yanson and Emily Yanson – seized control of the company from their brother Leo Rey. Matriarch Olivia, along with Leo Rey and Ginnette Dumancas Yanson, filed suit to fight the forcible takeover.

The Bacolod City court found the Yanson 4 guilty of, among other things, qualified theft of company property, grave coercion and carnapping (a non-bailable offense). The court also determined that matriarch Olivia and Leo Rey were the rightful owners of the sprawling company.

As a result, the court issued warrants of arrest and hold-departure orders for the Yanson 4. The four siblings who tried but failed to forcibly take control of the company fled abroad to avoid arrest.

Although they were out of the country, the Yanson 4 took the matter to the Court of Appeals, seeking to overturn the decision of the Bacolod City court. Last month, the 19th Division of the Court of Appeals upheld the warrants of arrest and hold-departure orders of the lower court. Specifically, the Court of Appeals clarified that the Bacolod court’s order “is a determination of probable cause for the issuance of warrants of arrest against the petitioners.” It is therefore an “independent issuance” that “was not among the matters embraced by the petition.”

The immediate consequence of the Court of Appeals’ ruling is that the Yanson 4 can only return to the country under pain of arrest. They do not seem inclined to do that, preferring to stay in a foreign country beyond the reach of our courts. They might attempt to raise the matter up to the Supreme Court – although the facts of the case might not merit it. This will take some years to resolve.

The next consequence of the CA decision is that it will prevent the Yanson 4 from continuing their effort to take over the company and possibly dispossess the matriarch Olivia. The statement issued by the company underscores this, observing that the CA decision “stabilizes the management team headed by Leo Rey Yanson as president of VTI, and thereby ensuring the continuity of the transport company to serve the public.”

The attempted 2019 takeover, involving a separate army of security guards, caused the company much uncertainty. It disrupted operations and threw the company’s finances in disarray.

With the Bacolod court’s finding that the hostile takeover attempt was illegal, the management team led by Leo Rey along with his mother Olivia brought the company back to its usual management competence. The company grew into what it is because of excellent management.

Meanwhile, the Yanson 4 are too far away to cause any trouble.