Learn from Ukraine’s use of technology

The history of mankind has always been shaped to a large extent by technologies. Today, the modern technology in the form of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made technology even more dominant in modern life. This has brought about rapid progress but has also caused a lot of worries that it could literally destroy life as we presently see it.

Technology in the form of AI is said to be the controlling factor reshaping the economy and education. It has also been said that politics has also been invaded by AI. Even in the field of entertainment, actors and writers have gone on strike not just for economic reasons but also out of the fear of losing their jobs not to a human competitor but to AI.

The rapid improvement of ChatGPT is believed to be the next replacement for writers and even novelists.

When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, very few thought Ukraine would survive. Russia had more than twice as many soldiers in its invading force alone. Its military budget was estimated to be more than ten times as large. Everyone, including the United States, thought that Ukraine would fall within one to two weeks at most, due to the Russian superiority in terms of manpower and equipment.

However, Ukraine was able to turn back Russian invaders and a few weeks ago, began a counteroffensive. Even though it was outgunned and outmanned, Ukraine was able to level the playing field by using technology.

For example, the Ukrainian government uploaded all its critical data to the Cloud and was able to safeguard information and kept functioning even when Russian missiles destroyed almost all its government offices. Its recently established Ministry of Digital Information repurposed its government mobile app, Diia, for open source intelligence collection so that citizens could upload photos and videos of enemy military units.

When its communications infrastructure was heavily destroyed, Ukraine utilized Starlink satellites and ground stations provided by SpaceX to stay connected.

The most challenging facet of the technological struggle was when Russia sent Iranian-made drones into Ukraine. However, Ukraine was able to minimize the negative effects of these drones especially designed to intercept these attacks.

Recently, Ukraine has used its own drones to attack Russian positions, warships in the Black Sea and the capital city of Moscow.

Although there are other reasons for Ukraine, it can be said that technology has been, to a large extent, the reason for Ukraine to successfully resist the Russian invasion.

According to Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, “But it also owes to the defining new force of international politics: innovation power. Innovation power is the ability to invent, adapt and adopt new technologies. High tech weapon systems increase military might, new platforms and the standards that govern them provide economic leverage, and cutting-edge research and technologies enhance global appeal.”

The use of technological innovation to attain global domination dates back centuries. This was the methodology that European powers exploited to conquer and colonize the rest of the world. Spain, for example, with limited manpower, was able to conquer the Philippine Islands because of technology in terms of weaponry.

The phenomenon that makes the age of AI fundamentally different from the Bronze Age or the modern Industrial Age is that the foundation for power is the natural resource, wealth of a country and or its mastery of a given technology.

Today, in the age of AI, the source of a country’s power lies more in its ability to learn new technologies and to be able to continuously innovate.

The use of AI in the battlefields still has a long way to go. However, even now, the innovation in drones is already revolutionizing the battlefield. Aside from Ukraine, other countries are now employing drones to gain a decisive advantage in its local conflicts.

Drones have a distinct advantage over traditional weapons because they are smaller and cheaper, offer unmatched surveillance capabilities and reduce the risk to the lives of soldiers. In the future, it is expected that countries will improve the hardware and software powering drones. There are already speculations that eventually, autonomous weaponized drones will replace soldiers, man artillery and naval vessels. It is possible that swarms of drones, networked and coordinated by AI, could overwhelm tank and infantry formations in the field.

Ukraine has a miniscule navy. However, it has used drones to attack Russian ships and supply vessels, allowing it to constrain the mighty Black Sea fleet.

The Philippines in its struggle against China’s gigantic forces has much to learn from Ukraine’s use of technology in order to fight back.

There is now a struggle for leadership in the field of AI between the United States and China. In 2017, Beijing announced plans to become the global leader in AI by 2030. China is already the world’s leader in AI-based surveillance technology, which it uses to control dissidents at home and sell to authoritarian governments abroad. The United States, however, is presently still the leader in AI.

The Philippines must consider the use of drones and other AI-empowered technologies as it seeks to defend its sovereignty against the attempts of other countries to invade its homeland.

* * *

Email: [email protected]