Agree to disagree-2

Long before President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (PBBM) ordered the suspension last week of all 22 ongoing reclamation projects, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga previously announced they already started early this year monitoring compliance of reclamation projects around the Manila Bay area.

At a press conference at Malacañang Palace on July 27, Loyzaga first revealed there were ongoing discussions “with at least one party” for possible violations. She did not identify though the party involved, except that the DENR “observed potential non-compliance.”

Among the mandates of the DENR is to conduct reviews and issue the environment clearance certificate (ECC) and Area Clearances. At the Aug. 7 dialogue with national and local government officials in Bulacan on the severe flooding in Central Luzon, PBBM mentioned about the suspension of all reclamation projects, except for one that has already undergone review.

Upon clarification with PBBM two days later at Malacañang, the DENR Secretary clarified all 22 reclamation projects were “suspended and under review” by the DENR until further notice. According to Loyzaga, it was the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) and their respective local government units (LGUs) “during the previous administration” that approved all these reclamation projects. The PRA is under the Office of the President. She declined to say if it was PRA during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In radio interviews one after the other, Atty. Joseph Literal, PRA assistant general manager, confirmed all these reclamation projects were being done under Public-Private Partnership between several LGUs and private contractors. Literal admitted 13 of the 22 reclamation projects are underway within the Manila Bay and the rest extend beyond the confines of the Bay area.

These 13 reclamation projects cover only about 5,000 hectares of the total 200,000 hectares of land around the Manila Bay area, Literal clarified. “It’s less than 5 percent. We just want to dispel notions that Manila Bay will be gone,” he assuaged the public. No less than PBBM publicly echoed his own observation that “the sea is disappearing” at the famed Manila Bay sunset view.

The PRA executive further explained the other reclamation projects extend to 199,000 hectares from Navotas City to Tanza in Cavite. The rest of the total reclamation projects span across several cities and provinces, including those in Cebu, the PRA executive disclosed. But each and every participating entity, Literal claimed, “scrupulously obtained” their ECC reports, Area Clearances and necessary certifications while adhering to other additional prerequisites.

“These rigorous measures have paved the way for official governmental endorsement and the green signal for project commencement,” the PRA executive pointed out.

He was obviously trying to parry allegations of corruption that went into the approval of the multibillion-peso contracts for these reclamation projects amid objections by environmental advocate groups and fisherfolk affected in the Manila Bay area. He blamed the cause of the flooding in the areas has been largely due to the existing obstructed drainage systems and sediment-laden Pasig River and connecting waterways.

According to Literal, these ventures required the endorsement and formal authorization from the OP. “President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has granted his approval, conditional upon the projects’ adherence to government stipulations,” Literal cited. “A supplementary set of conditions has been laid out for specific projects – namely those entailing reclamation from the CCP Complex to the United States embassy,” Literal added. The CCP Complex refers to the Cultural Center of the Philippines and other buildings situated around the reclamation grounds in Pasay City.

He underscored these mandates apply to contractors involved in reclamation activities along the CCP Complex to the US embassy in Manila. In contrast, he cited, two Pasay rehabilitation projects have secured the green light without additional requisites.

Loyzaga refused to comment on the reclamation project that involved a dredging company of China purportedly “blacklisted” by the US government. The US embassy in Manila raised the red flag on the Chinese dredging company that allegedly built an island in the disputed West Philippine Sea.

“As you know, the proponents of the projects are the LGUs and they do have their own partners, etc. We are not actually able to comment on the choice of contractors or the activities that may have gone on in order for them to engage these contractors. We are here to actually implement environmental laws, “ Loyzaga pointed out.

But more than the national security risks involved, a little birdie told this corner, the real concern on extending the land reclamation of the Manila Bay area along Roxas Boulevard is far more serious, as this would constrict the evacuation exit plans under the original “The Big One” scenario. “The Big One” refers to the worst-case scenario for Metro Manila should the West Valley Fault move and generate a magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

In the Philippine government evacuation scenario, all civilians, including foreigners, within the surrounding areas will be taken to ships anchored behind the Sofitel Hotel to pick up all evacuees. The evacuation ship is the option on the assumption that all airport facilities have collapsed or were destroyed during “The Big One.”

But according to Literal, the reclamation projects were conceived and “designed as distinct islands interlaced with water channels that facilitate the free flow of inland water into Manila Bay.” The reclaimed lands, situated 20 to 200 meters from Manila Bay’s coastlines, would not infringe upon the mainland, Literal swore.

As envisioned, a strategic metamorphosis of a segment of the Manila Bay will bring about economic prosperity for all.

Still, all views, whether they agree or disagree, must come to acceptable terms on how to achieve this goal.