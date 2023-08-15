^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Camera low bat

The Philippine Star
August 15, 2023 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Camera low bat

For 2024, the Philippine National Police is seeking funds to procure 2,000 body cameras. This will be in addition to the 2,696 in the PNP’s inventory, which were procured in 2021 – the same year that the Supreme Court issued rules on the use of body-worn cameras when implementing search and arrest warrants. The SC rules require the use of a body-worn camera and at least one alternative recording device such as a smartphone for such PNP operations.

The rules were issued amid reports of widespread police abuses in the brutal campaign against illegal drugs waged by the Duterte administration. By July 2021 when the SC issued the rules, thousands of bodies had piled up – mostly drug suspects killed by police allegedly for resisting arrest or nanlaban.

As soon as the requirement for the use of body cameras was announced, the question that popped up was what would happen if the police team claimed that the body camera and other recording device had run out of battery. The question was not flippant, and the nation is now seeing the consequences of a camera supposedly on low bat.

A member of the Navotas police team that pursued Jerhode “Jemboy” Baltazar on Aug. 2, mistaking him for a suspect in a shooting incident, was wearing a body camera. But the device allegedly wasn’t in use when the police team fired at the 17-year-old boy, who jumped in fright from a boat into the water. Baltazar was left in the water by the police team, and was lifeless when he was fished out.

Last Friday, the teenage boy’s mother, overseas Filipino worker Rodaliza Baltazar, arrived from Qatar to a heartbreaking homecoming. The 40-year-old had worked as an OFW to give her three children a better life. Her family has been given PNP protection, as the death of her youngest child led to the relief of an entire police sub-station with jurisdiction over the scene of the killing.

The Navotas police chief said he was told that the body camera worn by a member of the team that pursued Jemboy Baltazar did not work because its battery was low. Was the device even switched on? And what happened to the requirement for a back-up recording device? Everyone has a cell phone these days. Did all the cops leave their phones at the station?

There are rules, but these are ignored. There are body cameras, but these are not used when needed. To fully comply with the rules issued by the Supreme Court, the PNP reportedly needs at least 43,000 body cameras. If the devices will be left unused anyway, why bother with the procurement? Disregarding SC rules must be considered an aggravating circumstance in this killing.

vuukle comment

PNP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Tweaked curriculum

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
In this month dedicated to the national language – Buwan ng Wika – the government has launched a revised K-12 curriculum, which includes tweaking the use of the mother tongue as a medium of instruct...
Opinion
fbtw

Alternative to college

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
While the DepEd has been talking about their Matatag curriculum for K-10, business owners and leaders have likewise been suggesting if not pushing for policy makers to review or realign post-K-12 options other than...
Opinion
fbtw

We support and stand by our Philippine Coast Guard

By BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. | By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 2 days ago
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela correctly called out a few misguided Filipinos who defend China’s aggression and even act like its mouthpiece as unpatriotic and a traitor to our...
Opinion
fbtw

Agree to disagree

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
Men and women of applied sciences are people with expertise who are able to provide more dispassionate views and impersonal manner of looking at problems and issues at hand. But like any other professional, scientists...
Opinion
fbtw

UN sustainable goals vs. GDP growth (Part II)

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 2 days ago
This past week, one of the principal economic news centered on the budget hearings in the Senate. The economic managers again emphasized that the economy was doing well and one sign of this was that the Philippine...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The role of big-brother companies in MSME and agri development

By GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! | By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
I and the big-brother companies of Kapatid Angat Lahat sa Agri Program had a very productive meeting with Department of Agrarian Reform Sec. Conrado Estrella III last week, the third in the span of two to three months....
Opinion
fbtw

Two valedictories

By QWERTYMAN | By Jose Dalisay | 1 day ago
Two speeches delivered by graduating students of the University of the Philippines made the rounds of social media last week, garnering generally positive responses for their forthrightness.
Opinion
fbtw

Buwan ng Wika

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
August marks Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa or National Language Month.
Opinion
fbtw

America’s dysfunctional politics

By POLITICAL FUTURES | By Ian Bremmer | 2 days ago
Dread is on the rise across the United States as the nation slides toward its next tempestuous election.
Opinion
fbtw

The September 2023 priority dates

By IMMIGRATION CORNER | By Michael J. Gurfinkel | 2 days ago
Each month, the Visa Office of the State Department publishes, in the Visa Bulletin, the priority dates for that particular month for the various family and employment-based categories. A priority date is a person’s...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with