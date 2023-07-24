Incomplete

It’s been just over a year, so Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself acknowledges the grade of “incomplete” that an economist gave him.

Other critics have been harsher and given him a failing grade. The first year of a six-year term, however, is not enough to provide a conclusive verdict of failure.

The P20-a-kilo rice “aspiration” is a work in progress. The UniTeam is fraying, and there’s growing talk of Imeldific 2.0 emerging, with all its negative connotations.

Inflation, which hit a 14-year high in January, has only slightly eased, and the national debt stood at a record P14.1 trillion as of end-May. And with the economy fully reopened, the government will soon be unable to rely on a pandemic-generated low base for touting rosy economic growth figures.

After just one year, however, Marcos 2.0 can still legitimately claim that it is laying the foundations for better times ahead, not just for the new naghaharing uri, but for the entire nation. And so, yes, BBM’s work is incomplete.

From Day One, simply being himself has been an improvement from his predecessor. No more cussing, misogynist sex jokes, insults sometimes laced with threats of violence, and stream-of-consciousness digressions from prepared public speeches. No more addresses to the nation until past midnight, which people were forced to watch, if only to find out if it was OK to venture outside their homes or if they still had a job the next day.

The current President looks presidential, doesn’t denigrate and instead emphasizes the usefulness of English proficiency, and understands the meaning of PC and woke.

He has also received praise (except from the new Makapilis) for ending the pivot to China and taking a firm stand on the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea, reinvigorating the alliance with the US and mending ties with the European Union.

* * *

We have yet to see the impact of BBM’s pronouncement that “we’re done” with the International Criminal Court. In Washington, my guess is there will be little pushback, since the US itself has never been a party to the Rome Statute creating the ICC.

Some quarters see the ICC issue as an ace that BBM holds over the Dutertes. The probe covers acts in the previous administration and when Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara, who has been named in the probe, were local executives in Davao City.

Relatives of those killed in Duterte’s war on drugs and certain witnesses might cooperate with the ICC. The situation can become embarrassing for the administration, and taint the ongoing Marcos rebranding with accusations of obstructing a probe on possible crimes against humanity.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla seems to have softened his stance, saying last Friday that while the probe is tantamount to interference in a sovereign state, the government is open to a “dialogue” with the ICC.

The ICC ruling came out just days before the second State of the Nation Address. But even in his first SONA, the human rights situation was conspicuously not mentioned by Ferdinand Junior.

Still, critics must concede that the level of violence has gone down in the campaign against illegal drugs, and there’s an effort to minimize if not eliminate abuses.

Instead of death for drug pushers and abusers alike, we might see cannabis legalized, even for recreational use – especially if proponents point to the boost in tourism that Thailand is now enjoying after it decriminalized marijuana, allowing its recreational use and home production.

Among the laws enacted in the first year of Marcos 2.0, the condonation of P57.557 billion in amortizations of over 654,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries has been hailed. Critics, however, have pointed out that these are mostly bad loans that the farmers have not been paying anyway and the government was simply forced to write them off.

BBM had to amend Republic Act 11709, the fixed term law for the military that was signed last year by Duterte in his final months as president. And now BBM must confront resistance to reforms in the pension system for military and other uniformed personnel.

Legislation in the first year of Marcos 2.0 will be remembered for indecent haste, thanks to the mad rush to pass the Maharlika Investment Fund law, just so it can be touted at today’s SONA.

The state of COVID public health emergency was also lifted in time for the SONA, but the administration can’t take credit for this epidemiological development. People still hoping to get their bivalent vaccines are also chafing at the prospect of having to pay for the jabs, with the country no longer eligible for free vaccines from the COVAX Facility.

* * *

The Maharlika and ICC are among the controversies in Year One of Marcos 2.0 that are expected to continue into his second year.

Another is food security, with the problems mainly involving agriculture, the department that BBM has chosen to head himself. He will have to take a firmer hand in bringing down the prices of sugar. Industry players themselves are saying, and not even in whispers, that the failure to lower the prices is due to the greed of people close to the President.

Then there’s the onion cartel, whose members have been openly identified by lawmakers. The nation is still waiting for the promised indictment of the alleged cartel members for economic sabotage.

The Marcos campaign’s slogan was babangon muli, which has been true for his clan; the elder Marcos’ buzzwords have risen again – Kadiwa, Masagana 99, Maharlika.

Those who knew the elder Marcos say BBM lacks the magnetism of his father. Junior comes off with a laid-back personality, almost bland and boring, which is actually impressive considering that he bears the baggage of his family’s unrevised history.

Seeing how BBM led his family’s spectacular political comeback or pagbangong muli, non-administration forces underestimate him at their own peril. Into his second year, the opposition remains in disarray.

The controversies and that “incomplete” assessment notwithstanding, Marcos has retained his immense popularity. With his enormous political capital, he can focus on making the country rise through urgent reforms. If significant national progress is achieved, he need not rely on sloganeering and gimmickry to rehabilitate the Marcos name.