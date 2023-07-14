Winners?

Seven years after our dramatic victory before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, do we feel like winners?

China’s unwavering reaction has been: let’s see you make us abide by the ruling.

In the past seven years, Beijing has done the reverse, physically bolstering its nine-dash-line claim by creating artificial islands all over the South China Sea, including the aptly named Mischief (Panganiban) Reef, over which the arbitral court specifically awarded the Philippines sovereign rights.

The artificial islands are effectively military facilities housing airstrips, barracks, seaports, submarine docks and surveillance stations.

In 2018, the Chinese Coast Guard was transformed from a civilian into a military-run law enforcement agency, under the People’s Armed Police, which is under the Central Military Commission. The CCG is authorized to use lethal force against foreign warships. The unique setup allows CCG ships to swarm the South China Sea without its description (at least by Beijing) as militarization.

Those Chinese ships shoo away Philippine fishing vessels from our own fishing grounds, and shadow and point lasers at Philippine Coast Guard ships, challenging the PCG at every opportunity.

One has to be addled by fentanyl to paint such challenges as acts of a friendly neighbor.

Unfortunately, the harsh reality in geopolitics is that possession is nine-tenths of the law, might makes right and size does matter. All countries enjoy equal standing in the community of nations? It’s fake news.

* * *

With massive size comes massive economic power, and consequently strategic power. Rodrigo Duterte was right: despite all the hallelujahs from the free world about the Philippines’ victory in The Hague, no one stopped China from its aggressive artificial island building. We couldn’t, and those who could, didn’t.

Partly, it was because the winner not only lacked the military muscle to compel compliance with the ruling, it also officially downplayed the win like a shameful family secret and almost apologized to Beijing for the affront.

With the Philippines lacking credible self-defense capability, and Uncle Xi reportedly threatening war when Duterte raised the arbitral award during their meeting in Beijing, Toughie Rody’s tack then boiled down to (borrowing one of his favorite topics): when rape is inevitable, just sit back and enjoy it.

Nothing enjoyable has emerged from the approach. Even the promised benefits never materialized. Where are all the investments that were expected from the pivot to China?

The talk in the Tsinoy community in the previous administration was that Chinese officials found their Philippine counterparts’ kowtowing laughable. Chinese officials have little respect for weakness.

On the seventh anniversary of the arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s nine-dash-line claim over nearly the entire South China Sea, we don’t look any closer to making Beijing bow to the ruling.

* * *

Looking on the bright side, the past few years have seen growing international support for the arbitral ruling and the Philippines. With a lot of help from friends, our country has bolstered its external defense and coast guard capabilities.

I guess the support was slow in coming because of Duterte’s constant rants against the US, the European Union and other democracies, his open admiration for his kindred spirits Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin (and dislike for Barack Obama), and his downplaying of the arbitral award throughout at least the first half of his term.

During this period, Beijing continued its frenzied artificial island-building, even using (if the Tsinoy grapevine is to be believed) sand from the Philippines, sold by certain unscrupulous politicians and arranged by a prominent businessman. They ought to be hanged for treason, but nobody gets punished in this country except pickpockets and penny-ante drug pushers.

Duterte eventually dropped his pivot to China, perhaps realizing its futility and because of the refusal of Pinoys (as consistently reflected in all surveys) to go along with him. Also, everything is personal for Duterte, and it helped that he liked Donald Trump so much he even crooned for the US president.

The Marcos administration has clearly ended the pivot to China, even while sustaining engagement with Beijing. President Marcos has said he couldn’t imagine the Philippines’ future without the US as a partner.

In this he is continuing the policy pursued by his father and namesake. From the declaration of martial law in 1972, Uncle Sam sustained the anti-communist Marcos dictatorship, until people power forced Washington to abandon its ally and tell Ferdinand Senior that he had to “cut, and cut cleanly.”

You can see Duterte’s point when he rants against US (and other democracies’) hypocrisy when it comes to human rights.

* * *

In furtherance of its strategic interests, Washington can even look the other way when probers say Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the gruesome murder of a critic, journalist Jamal Khashoggi, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

I guess Washington can say that the murder was perpetrated within sovereign Saudi territory in Turkiye so it’s none of America’s business. Both sides can always say there are many other aspects of bilateral ties that go beyond a mere murder and dismemberment of a dissident journalist.

China is adept at exploiting such ethical acrobatics in the name of nations’ strategic interests. It uses the same reasoning in its bilateral discussions – its preferred mode – with rival maritime claimants.

By the time Beijing agrees to a binding Code of Conduct in the South China Sea with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the code will effectively uphold the status quo and China’s stake on the artificial islands that it has built all over the Spratlys.

With members of the international community now seeing their freedom of navigation and flight threatened in one of the world’s busiest maritime routes, and with the Marcos administration becoming more assertive on the arbitral win, we are hearing more governments speaking out about the importance of a rules-based global order and the legally binding nature of the arbitral ruling.

It’s now up to Marcos 2.0 to encourage such friends to go further than official statements, and help persuade Beijing, without engaging in armed conflict, that it is in its own strategic interest to behave within international rules.