^

Opinion

Cattle rustlers & chicken thieves

CTALK - Cito Beltran - The Philippine Star
July 14, 2023 | 12:00am

Iremember back in the 60’s and 70’s, there were a number of cattle rustling incidents all over Luzon and the unspoken law among cattle or carabao owners was if they caught you, chances are you got lynched, shot or beaten to death. It was somehow justified because the carabao was the beast of burden who helped in plowing the rice field or pulled the wood sled full of palay and the farmer.

To a lesser degree, anyone caught stealing a horse was beaten to an inch of their life because horses were used to pull the buggies or kalesas which were the predecessor of today’s cars and tricycles in the province. Up to the 80’s, I still heard of incidents of thieves who were reportedly caught in the act of stealing expensive fighting cocks inside a farm, shot dead and their bodies burnt at the crossroads as a warning to others.

The difference between cattle rustlers and horse thieves versus chicken thieves was that the rustlers made more of an effort to escape with the carabao or the horse versus chicken thieves, who are often armed with guns and would shoot at farm boys or security guards accosting or scaring them off. As a result, chicken thieves would be in a shoot-out or would simply be shot on sight before they shot someone.

Last year, a thief tried to enter a game farm in Lipa City on a rainy night but ended up getting electrocuted when he grabbed a lamp post beside a canal he was hiding in. His body was found the next day with a fully loaded gun tucked in his waist. His accomplice was never arrested but that is how they usually operate; one steals, the other stays with the getaway motorcycle.

As a deterrent and to reduce the possibility of being shot at by thieves, some farms have put up more lights, higher fences and a few have resorted to low voltage electric fences. Others utilize CCTV cameras, large dogs or geese and turkeys as noise makers and whistles.

All these come to mind after I heard that a very prominent cockfighter and former government official who owns a game farm in Lipa City was recently victimized by chicken thieves running off with 11 of his prized roosters. He is reportedly the third victim for the year 2023 inside a secured compound. Before that, there were two separate incidents, the first one where nine roosters were taken and the second one, six.

The problem is not isolated because other provinces have had similar incidents, all presumed to be caused by the revival of traditional sabong and the reopening of cockpits all over the country. It seems that the new gimmicks of 2-cock or 3-cock derbies, no entry fees and big prizes are causing more and more demand for roosters, but there are fewer available since many backyard breeders dropped out of the hobby due to feed costs and economic challenges. This is why the farms are being targeted, especially those with a winning reputation.

The problem is that a bar brawl at a karaoke joint will probably get more attention from the police than a series of break ins and 26 roosters worth P110,000 stolen. But if the theft occurs regularly or repeatedly, do we just wait until people take matters into their own hands or wait until some unarmed farm boy or helper gets shot by thieves. Do we wait to find burnt bodies at the barangay crossroads like in the wild 70’s and 80’s?

It’s interesting to note that a friend who has a game farm somewhere in the Malvar-Sto Tomas, Batangas area used to be a regular victim of chicken thieves until he met the chief of police, or was it the intelligence chief? After becoming BFFs, the cockfighter told the police officer his “sama ng loob” about his chickens being stolen. Soon after that, he was no longer being victimized by chicken thieves because word apparently got out that the guy’s farms was now under the protection of the local PNP.

From what I heard, the secretary of the DILG Benhur Abalos also raises a “few” gamefowls which, I think, would make him appreciate what his “Tito” in Lipa must be feeling. If your farm is inside a fenced community, if your farm has 10 feet tall walls, CCTV and security but does not stop determined thieves, then our only hope is if the PNP actually manages to track these chicken thieves so others like them learn that the PNP still serves and protects.

It might also help if the PNP conducted visits and gave reminders at cockpits for people not to patronize or buy cheap roosters because they might be stolen. Better yet, the PNP could work with associations representing breeders and fighters to put up a reward or incentive for the arrest of chicken thieves and buyers.

If that does not work, then maybe it’s time to implement a 3-strike policy, where the precinct commander and chief of police is removed. They do for basag kotse incidents, why not for game farms.

Just to be clear, what I am VERY concerned with is the possibility of people being hurt, getting shot or being killed when chicken thieves break into a farm.

At the end of the day, fighting cocks are just chickens. But if thieves are willing to kill when caught, we have no excuse but to put a stop to it.

The DILG and the PNP need to see the problem from this perspective. It is not about stolen chickens, but the threat to and cost in human lives.

*      *      *

 

E-mail: [email protected]

DILG

MOTORCYCLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Late

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
President Marcos sought out Rogelio Singson to help government draw up a contingency plan to mitigate the effects of El Niño on our fresh water supply. Singson is former president of Maynilad and is currently...
Opinion
fbtw

Supporting international law for regional peace

By LETTER FROM AUSTRALIA | By HK Yu, PSM | 1 day ago
Yesterday, 12 July 2023, was an important day. It marked the seventh anniversary of the landmark South China Sea Arbitral Award. The Arbitral Award made important pronouncements on unlawful maritime claims and activities...
Opinion
fbtw

Climate crisis is worse than war

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
The debate on combating climate change has now shifted to how to finance the transition from dirty power like coal and fossil fuels to clean renewal energy. In recent meetings among the richer countries, this has...
Opinion
fbtw

Of love and loathe

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
“Love” was not meant to be, says Senator Nancy Binay – with pun intended – on the Department of Tourism “Love the Philippines” slogan which hogged international headlines for all...
Opinion
fbtw

A year wasted with DOT’s botched country brand

By THE CORNER ORACLE | By Andrew J. Masigan | 2 days ago
It’s been two weeks since the Department of Tourism introduced its proposed new country brand, “Love the Philippines.” It has since come under fire for using stock images of other countries in its...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Geo-tagging OFWs

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Like many other economic sectors, our migrant labor industry has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that reached our shores in March 2020. Thousands of our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) lost their jobs...
Opinion
fbtw

When to fix what’s not broken

By ROSES AND THORNS | By Pia Roces Morato | 2 hours ago
There is an old yet familiar proverb that goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Water diversification

EDITORIAL - Water diversification

1 day ago
A day before water supply rotation started in large areas of Metro Manila, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the government is diversifying its water sources and reducing dependence on Angat...
Opinion
fbtw

Bamboo economics

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 day ago
The following is an article sent to me by Isidro “Butch” Alcantara, a former bank president and a veteran banker. He talks about bamboo economics.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - &lsquo;Moro-moro&rsquo; raid

EDITORIAL - ‘Moro-moro’ raid

2 days ago
There were dramatic images of the raid, and subsequent stories indicating that human and even sex trafficking activites were going on in the premises where the main business was offshore gaming. Authorities also...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with