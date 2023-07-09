EDITORIAL - Another warning vs vote buying

With another electoral exercise approaching, warnings are again being aired by the Commission on Elections against vote buying. The Comelec reminder is meant not just for candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, but also politicians who might endorse or assist the candidates in their bids.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco has warned that even a candidate’s attendance at an event by local government officials, which involves the distribution of any form of state-funded goods or services to the public can be construed as vote buying.

“We are cautioning everyone that anything of value, may it be an object, service or assistance during a partisan political activity, in which they expect something in return, may be considered vote buying,” Laudiangco said. “Make sure that no public funds will be used once you support a candidate.”

Barangay officials are supposed to be apolitical, but they enjoy freedom of association and can belong to political parties. Comelec officials have said that once the campaign period begins, even an indirect endorsement of candidates, such as inclusion of their names or photos in streamers with the mayor or other local government officials, can violate campaign rules even if the word “vote” is not included.

Preventing vote buying has been complicated by the use of digital platforms for transferring money. Before the elections last year, the Comelec had sought the help of financial experts to prevent vote buying using mobile payment services and e-wallets. Whether anyone was caught and would face punishment is uncertain.

Critical in discouraging vote buying is public vigilance and the pursuit of properly documented complaints. In October last year, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body was investigating 29 vote buying complaints that were filed in connection with the 2022 general elections. The Comelec’s Task Force Kontra Bigay recorded 1,000 other vote buying cases, but these could not be pursued, Garcia said, due to the lack of evidence or a formal complaint.

Despite the challenges, the Comelec and advocates of clean elections cannot give up. With the help of experts and with multisectoral cooperation, vote buying can be foiled. Even if only a few cases are unearthed and successfully prosecuted, the possibility of being caught and punished should serve as a deterrent against acts that undermine the integrity of the vote.