Taming the food inflation monster

EYES WIDE OPEN - Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 9, 2023 | 12:00am

The monster has been tamed, though not yet slayed. At last, we are now reaping the benefits of all those audacious policy rate hikes of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) the past year.

Inflation has eased to a one-year low of 5.4 percent last month and is expected to ease further in the coming months.

Former BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla, the inflation slayer, led the BSP in raising rates in his one year stint, including that jumbo hike of 75 bps in July last year. Perhaps, if it were somebody else – say someone who was not “better than the incumbent” at the time – inflation may have gone through the roof.

It’s now time for the Department of Agriculture (DA) to do more heavy lifting to tame food inflation.

For sure, this year’s remaining two quarters will test the ability of the department, still led by President Marcos, to soften the impact of food inflation, which hurts the poorest of the poor most of all.

While food inflation at the national level continued to decelerate for the fifth consecutive month at 6.7 percent in June 2023, this is still above the 6.4 percent recorded in June 2022. Food inflation the previous month was recorded at 7.5 percent.

Rice, pork, sugar

In the food hierarchy, three commodities must be tackled properly, as my go-to agriculture expert, Dr. Cristino “Resty” Collado, shared with me as we recently discussed our still prevalent agriculture problems.

Rice is top in the hierarchy, the mainstay in every Filipino meal. Before there were substitutes: pan de sal, cassava and corn grits, unlike now. Filipinos just love rice so much.

But Dr. Resty, president of the University of the Philippines Los Baños College of Agriculture and Food Science Alumni Association said, what’s lacking now is an effective partnership with the farmers to boost rice productivity. The devolution of DA extension services to local government units has isolated the main DA office from the whole game.

As such, the DA and LGUs must work together, hand-in-glove, to intensify rice production because governors and mayors can make farm yields higher, he said.

“Politics has made their rapport with the farmers stronger and more effective. They can distribute seeds and fertilizer pistol style: direct to the target. They know who really needs assistance. The DA’s distribution system, on the other hand, is shotgun style. Many sacks of certified seeds and fertilizers find their way back to where they were bought from,” Dr. Resty says.

Next in the food hierarchy is pork. Meat products, mainly pork and chicken, are the usual food items that most Filipinos complement with rice.

The price of pork is the lead barometer used to plan for family food budgets. Price of poultry and fish follow when prices of pork go up.

And then there’s the bitter situation surrounding our sugar industry.

Sugar is also in the attention of inflation watchers. Isn’t it sad that everyone seems fixated on marketing and trading of sugar when production has become a problem?

As it is now, the sugar industry is on the brink of extinction due to neglect and obsession for importation, so it would be good if the DA can work with the academe – UPLB for instance and other state universities – on how to increase production of sugar and other food products as well.

Food security

Against this backdrop, how do we work on achieving food security? It must be an environment where food is available, accessible and affordable to everyone.

Dr. Resty believes the rice shortage has somehow eased. Republic Act No. 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law, which took effect in March 2019, replaced the quantitative restrictions on imported rice with tariffs of 35 percent to 40 percent and established the Rice Competitive Enhancement Fund (RCEF) funded by the tariff revenues.

The RCEF is an appropriation of P10 billion, collected from rice import tariffs, in six years or up to 2024 to fund programs to help farmers.

But what happens after 2024?

The key to an effective biosecurity enforcement is again a DA-LGU partnership, Dr. Resty says.

Like in the battlefield, DA’s programs need generals but it’s in the hands of the battalion and field commanders, in this case the LGU heads, to make the plan succeed.

They would also know which areas have rural folks who harbor infected animals or maybe smuggle goods, or which places need help the most.

And while we’re at it, I also think of the question popped by esteemed Monetary Board member and agriculture expert Bruce Tolentino, in one of our chats – how do we achieve long-term objectives like increasing farm productivity and farmer competitiveness?

One way is to put more money behind productivity-enhancing measures instead of just putting the resources in addressing short-term price pressures.

There are many other ways to address our agriculture problems but at the end of the day, the solutions must involve the farmers – they who toil the land in the scorching heat to produce our food.

No single person or agency can tame the inflation monster; it must be a shared goal of the BSP and the DA and other agencies; and the DA and the LGUs and other stakeholders.

Otherwise, the more we ignore it, the more menacing and real it will become. And no, this isn’t like those imaginary monsters under our bed at night when we were kids which simply disappear in the morning.

