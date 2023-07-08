^

Opinion

EDITORIAL — Condonation

The Philippine Star
July 8, 2023 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL â€” Condonation

The government has written off P57.557 billion in land amortizations of 610,054 agrarian reform beneficiaries. Last year, the agrarian reform chief had said the condonation, covering nearly 1.2 million hectares of farmlands, would not affect the country’s gross domestic product.

Republic Act 11953, the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, has formally unburdened farmers of their loan obligations. Analysts, however, have noted that RA 11953 merely acknowledged the reality of the government’s inability to collect the amortizations from farmers who have remained too impoverished to pay the loans.

The failure to make agrarian reform work has compelled many beneficiaries to sell their lands. Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III found it necessary to warn farmers, shortly after President Marcos signed RA 11953 yesterday, that the law prohibits beneficiaries from selling their lands for the next 10 years.

Like his predecessors, Marcos promised credit access and farm support services to make agrarian reform work. Farmers, however, have heard such promises for decades. Their inability to pay the amortizations on their farmlands is one indication that agrarian reform has failed in its main goal of emancipating the beneficiaries from poverty. Another indication is the reported steady decline in the number of Filipinos who want to engage in rice farming.

Agrarian reform has also failed to boost national rice productivity or ensure a stable supply of rice at reasonable prices. In 2019, the government decided to allow open importation of rice to stabilize supply and prices, with the tariffs going to a fund meant to support rice farmers in boosting their production.

The jury is still out on whether rice tariffication has significantly benefited farmers. In the meantime, the Marcos administration is said to be drawing up measures to overhaul the value chain in a way that will significantly raise farmers’ income. The government is also working on other ways to boost support in terms of farm inputs such as fertilizers.

The President’s father, the elder Ferdinand Marcos, had started land reform in the country in the 1970s. Corazon Aquino pursued it under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program. President Marcos, in his speech upon signing RA 11953, said it was his father’s dream “to give every Filipino farmer and his or her family a life beyond mere survival; a life free from want, from hunger, or fear of the future; a life of dignity, abundance and prosperity.” Farmers are still waiting for this dream to turn into reality.

GOVERNMENT

LOAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Frasco courts more trouble in retaining ‘Love the Phl’

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
Only Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco knows if it’s faith or face-saving. But her retention of “Love the Philippines” as slogan, despite the international scandal its video brought, presents three...
Opinion
fbtw

Hasty rollout

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
Has the love gone out so soon from the “Love the Philippines” tourism rebranding?
Opinion
fbtw

Lessons

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
Back when cockfighting and gamefowl farms were still legal in some states in the US, my Tito Serge would visit a well-known breeder who became a good friend over the years.
Opinion
fbtw

Facilitating, not thwarting, justice

By A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) | By Jose C. Sison | 1 day ago
This is a petition for the probate of a will.
Opinion
fbtw

Reclamation:  the good, the bad  and the ugly

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Somewhere in the Netherlands, in that charming Land of Tulips and Windmills, is a place called Beemster Polder, touted as one of the world’s earliest large-scale reclamation projects.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Movie ban

By The broader view | By Harry Roque | 1 hour ago
Vietnam has prohibited the public exhibition of the comedic live-action “Barbie” film due to a scene showing China’s controversial Nine-Dash Line map in the South China Sea. Like the Philippines,...
Opinion
fbtw

PBBM’s first year in office

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu Villanueva | 1 day ago
Salceda asks PBBM take the bull by the horn, so to speak, to grapple the fiscal gap of the government before it goes wild and unwieldy.
Opinion
fbtw

The burden of truth

By ROSES AND THORNS | By Pia Roces Morato | 1 day ago
As a long-time journalist with a career that spans decades, I know the burden of truthful and responsible reportage, and even editorial commentary, all too well.
Opinion
fbtw

Decelerating

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 2 days ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority reported yesterday a significant deceleration in our domestic inflation rate. From 6.1 percent in May, the rate has come down to 5.4 percent in June.
Opinion
fbtw

Tales of upheavals

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 2 days ago
These two recent readings of mine give me insights to understanding today’s chaotic world.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with