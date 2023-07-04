^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Unlovable start

The Philippine Star
July 4, 2023 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Unlovable start

This advertising campaign is off to an unlovable start. The only positive thing about the controversy that erupted over the “rebranded” and enhanced Philippine tourism campaign is that the contract with the advertising firm is being scrapped.

With Doyle, Dane and Bernbach Philippines publicly acknowledging its mistake and apologizing for it, the Department of Tourism announced yesterday that it was ending its contract with the advertising agency. The DOT also stressed that no money had been paid to DDB so far for what was supposed to be a P49-million deal.

Thanks to Filipino blogger Sass Rogando Sasot, portions of the “Love the Philippines” tourism campaign video created by DDB and unveiled at the launch on June 27 were verified to have been lifted from stock footage. Worse, the video files featured destinations not in the Philippines but in countries including Indonesia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

DDB has apologized for the “unfortunate oversight” even as it explained that the use of stock footage is standard practice in producing mood videos for advertising. Surely more care is needed when an ad is promoting tourism attractions in a particular country. DDB admitted that the use of foreign stock footage for a campaign urging the world to “love the Philippines” was “highly inappropriate.”

It’s not just the video that has been found to be unoriginal. Netizens have also pointed out that in 2021, “Love Cyprus” was launched to promote tourism in that island country. But it’s still unclear if the “Love the Philippines” slogan will be retained. In this embarrassing issue, DDB is not the only one with egg on its face; even the Philippines has been hit.

The DOT, expressing solidarity with Filipinos in “outrage and disappointment,” said originality in the tourism campaign materials was required under the contract with the DDB. With the company’s “abject failure” to meet this requirement, the DOT says it can terminate the contract.

While the government sifts through the ashes of this deal, it should work on the product that it wants the world to love. It can start at the country’s premier gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, along with the ongoing flight delays and cancellations on local carriers.

The country is blessed with several of the world’s best tourism attractions. Making the country a top destination, however, requires major improvements in many aspects of travel. When foreigners being lured to the Philippines are asked – “what’s not to love?” – they should have a tough time giving an answer.

PHILIPPINE TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Loveless in the Philippines?

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
Are there so many “loveless” Filipinos in the Philippines?
Opinion
fbtw

Excluded

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
The US military facilities being set up in Northern Luzon, according to Philippine officials, are meant to enhance the Philippines’ defense capability, and will not be used for offensive operations against...
Opinion
fbtw

Love to ‘Love the Philippines’

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
Piqued by “pixel,” a furious Albay Rep. Joey Salceda is making hay on the rendition of Albay’s world famous Mt. Mayon in the freshly launched “Love the Philippines” tourism logo.
Opinion
fbtw

Addressing passenger woes

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Those of us who have had the pleasure – or pain – of flying out of Metro Manila surely experienced a flight delay or cancellation, not to mention the occasional chaos in our airports.
Opinion
fbtw

Increased investment interest in the Phl from the West

By BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. | By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 2 days ago
A year into the term of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as president, more and more foreign investors, particularly those coming from the West, are now seeing the Philippines as an attractive investment destination.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Frasco, fiasco, fun

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 hour ago
What a Frasco, I mean a fiasco.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL &mdash; Sugar tax

EDITORIAL — Sugar tax

1 day ago
With the head of the economic team himself renewing his push for the liberalization of sugar importation alongside the proposal to slap a tax on sugary food and beverage products, the country may soon see the measures...
Opinion
fbtw

The crucial ‘M’ in entrepreneurship

By GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! | By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
Even today as I am halfway around the world, I am never too far to keep abreast of news from home.
Opinion
fbtw

Beauty and horror

By QWERTYMAN | By Jose Dalisay | 1 day ago
I was surprised, a bit amused, but also deeply bothered by the reactions of Filipino netizens to an event that hogged the headlines two weeks ago – the special exhibit of Juan Luna’s painting “Hymen,...
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - &lsquo;Are we that desperate?&rsquo;

EDITORIAL - ‘Are we that desperate?’

2 days ago
The secretary of finance himself says they’re more trouble than they’re worth. Benjamin Diokno, who heads the government’s economic team, said that while banning Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with