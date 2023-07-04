EDITORIAL - Unlovable start

This advertising campaign is off to an unlovable start. The only positive thing about the controversy that erupted over the “rebranded” and enhanced Philippine tourism campaign is that the contract with the advertising firm is being scrapped.

With Doyle, Dane and Bernbach Philippines publicly acknowledging its mistake and apologizing for it, the Department of Tourism announced yesterday that it was ending its contract with the advertising agency. The DOT also stressed that no money had been paid to DDB so far for what was supposed to be a P49-million deal.

Thanks to Filipino blogger Sass Rogando Sasot, portions of the “Love the Philippines” tourism campaign video created by DDB and unveiled at the launch on June 27 were verified to have been lifted from stock footage. Worse, the video files featured destinations not in the Philippines but in countries including Indonesia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

DDB has apologized for the “unfortunate oversight” even as it explained that the use of stock footage is standard practice in producing mood videos for advertising. Surely more care is needed when an ad is promoting tourism attractions in a particular country. DDB admitted that the use of foreign stock footage for a campaign urging the world to “love the Philippines” was “highly inappropriate.”

It’s not just the video that has been found to be unoriginal. Netizens have also pointed out that in 2021, “Love Cyprus” was launched to promote tourism in that island country. But it’s still unclear if the “Love the Philippines” slogan will be retained. In this embarrassing issue, DDB is not the only one with egg on its face; even the Philippines has been hit.

The DOT, expressing solidarity with Filipinos in “outrage and disappointment,” said originality in the tourism campaign materials was required under the contract with the DDB. With the company’s “abject failure” to meet this requirement, the DOT says it can terminate the contract.

While the government sifts through the ashes of this deal, it should work on the product that it wants the world to love. It can start at the country’s premier gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, along with the ongoing flight delays and cancellations on local carriers.

The country is blessed with several of the world’s best tourism attractions. Making the country a top destination, however, requires major improvements in many aspects of travel. When foreigners being lured to the Philippines are asked – “what’s not to love?” – they should have a tough time giving an answer.