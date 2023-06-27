^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Case dismissed

The Philippine Star
June 27, 2023 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Case dismissed

There’s more to law enforcement than just arresting suspects. A crime can be deemed truly solved and justice served only when the real perpetrators are convicted with finality and made to suffer the consequences.

Unfortunately, even when law enforcers catch the real culprits, courts have thrown out criminal cases on grounds of reasonable doubt. As the Department of Justice has found out, up to 90 percent of such cases are dismissed by the courts, mostly due to insufficient evidence such as documents, or due to technicalities in building up a case including the conduct of arrests and the handling of evidence.

Even before cases are filed in court, up to 95 percent are tossed out at the level of prosecutors for failure of the arresting officers to establish probable cause, the Department of Justice has found out, citing data from the National Prosecution Service. Among the remedies being eyed, according to the DOJ, is to have prosecutors assist law enforcement agencies in certain instances involving evidence gathering. Whether this procedure is allowed, however, is uncertain.

Another possibility is to require police officers to undergo seminars given by the DOJ on pertinent laws and rules regarding the conduct of an arrest, a search, raid, seizure of evidence, buy-bust or drug sting and controlled delivery of drugs and other contraband as well as the proper handling of evidence. Attending such seminars must be a requirement for a police officer before being assigned to any position involving criminal investigation.

Such knowledge is supposed to be part of the basic training of members of the Philippine National Police, but the PNP continues to be headed by graduates of an academy where the training is geared toward military service. Training in criminal investigation must also be a requirement for members of other agencies involved in law enforcement such as the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. The PDEA in particular has lost too many high-profile drug cases because of technicalities cited by the courts.

The job description is law enforcer. This cannot happen when there is little knowledge of the laws and rules that are supposed to be enforced, and how to pin down lawbreakers.

