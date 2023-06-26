Privatizing the NAIA

No need to mince words anymore. We need to have a strong aviation industry. We need a modern, world-class, and future-proof upgrade to our existing Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). Our largest and most recognizable gateway to the world, the three NAIA Passenger Terminals 1, 2 and 3 badly need total make-over.

It’s been a long time coming. There have been so many proposals in the past two decades from various private sector groups. But all were left to languish unattended. So many meaningful opportunities to spruce up our premier airport in Metro Manila were missed due to some bureaucratic reasons, or another.

At long last, a turning point may have finally arrived. The latest proposal coming from the Manila International Airport Consortium (MIAC) is the most promising to have ever come to-date. It is the most fully fleshed out, comprehensive, and probably workable. Thus, it looks like the fastest solution not only to rehabilitate but completely transform the NAIA.

The proposal involves a multi-phased development program, reinforced by a hefty P267 billion worth of investments. All privately funded by a newly organized consortium composed of six of the country’s biggest conglomerates. These Filipino companies are leading names in the air transport and infrastructure industry. All have extensive track record operating and delivery of significant Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in the transport sector – airports included – and other notable infrastructure projects all over the country.

As if that wasn’t enough, they brought in the Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) which is one of the world’s leading infrastructure investors and airport operators. To date, the GIP has gateways in various countries serving a combined total of 100 million passengers annually. It has under its wings such international hubs as London Gatwick Airport, the Sydney Airport, and the Edinburgh Airport.

I’ve had experienced going through these airports in London, Edinburgh and Sydney in some of the presidential state visits that The STAR sent me to cover. Of the three, the London Gatwick Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. Despite only having a single runway, it makes a perfect template for NAIA to replicate.

Both local and foreign partners of MIAC can provide the operational, technical, and financial expertise to fully operationalize the plan. Together, they laid out a three-phased Master Plan that will enable NAIA to more than double its declared capacity from its current 31 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to about 70 MPPA in the long term.

From the looks of it, the proponents have presented well laid out plans. It would do well for our policymakers to treat it with utmost consideration and immediacy. With at least two power-related interruptions at NAIA in a span of just five months, our entire airport system has been suffering years of reputational drag.

The well-intentioned campaigns to attract tourism and investments go down the drain over these NAIA issues.

For so many times, the NAIA has been named one of the world’s worst airports and third most stressful airport in Asia. It has been at the receiving end of endless complaints, ranging from lack of organization, long lines, overcrowding and delayed luggage release, just some of the problematic issues raised against the NAIA.

This PPP proposal is reportedly ready to take off. All that the government needs to do is to evaluate and negotiate. The P267-billion upfront payment and capital investments by MIAC includes an unprecedented P57-billion concession payment to the government. This is the largest ever offered for a transportation PPP project in the country, whether solicited or unsolicited.

Over the course of the 25-year concession period, the government is projected to gain P280 billion from revenue sharing arrangements and taxes. Backed by credible and qualified proponents, complete with technical, economic, financial and sustainability studies, it appears to be a good deal. As among the successful and most responsible conglomerates, compliance to the rules, policies and guidelines of the government give us confidence they will deliver a highly improved, if not better NAIA.

It seems to be a win-win as any proposal could ever get. The government’s latest implementing rules and regulations on the amended Build-Operate-Transfer Law provides a way for the unsolicited proposal to be processed with fairness, transparency, and healthy competition.

There ought to be no more dilly-dallying. With the “revenge” travel around the world after the pandemic, the Philippines cannot afford to lose time. Global travel demands continue to rise. In five years, it is projected that NAIA will have an influx of 55 million passengers. This is well above its 31 million threshold. In 2019 alone, it already accounted for 47.9 million passengers.

If the Philippines is serious in its intention to turn itself into a regional economic hub, we need to jumpstart NAIA’s rehabilitation now. To create the reliable transport infrastructure required to fulfill this goal, the upgrade of NAIA along with the greenfield developments will turn this into reality. Because of NAIA’s existing support infrastructure and commercial ecosystem, it makes it the natural hub to service key economic areas of Metro Manila, it’s just logical to still upgrade NAIA.

It might take decades to replicate NAIA’s prominence and economic impact to our nation. But the MIAC’s master plan estimates the upgraded airport will generate over P440 billion in gross economic value. From their bold calculations, it will generate P100 billion from tourism activities; P152 billion from increased passenger comfort; P60 billion from passenger time savings, P65 billion from aircraft decongestion savings; and, P65 billion from new local jobs.

With such rosy picture, privatizing the NAIA will really push our economic take off to full throttle. That is, if there will be no more delayed, if not cancelled flights.