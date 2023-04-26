^

Opinion

EDITORIAL — Registration extended

The Philippine Star
April 26, 2023 | 12:00am

Three days before the original deadline for the registration of subscriber identity module cards, National Telecommunications Commission data showed that 82,845,397 SIMs – constituting only 49.31 percent of the total – had been registered.

Of the figure, Smart accounted for 60.25 percent or nearly 40 million; Globe, 42.77 percent or over 37 million, and DITO 38.73 percent or nearly 5.8 million. The three public telecommunications entities or PTEs had requested an extension of the registration period due to the low registry turnout.

With over half of SIMs still not registered, President Marcos yesterday approved a 90-day extension of the April 26 deadline, or until July 25. After April 26, however, officials announced that the government will gradually limit access to various social media services such as TikTok.

Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act was signed into law last year amid the proliferation of phishing, smishing and other forms of digital fraud, and as part of efforts to fight the spread of disinformation, fake news, trolling and other malicious and illegal activities.

It’s likely that persons or entities engaged in these illegal activities account for a good number of the SIM cards that remain unregistered on the eve of the original deadline.

Many others, however, are held by people who simply find SIM registration too complicated, such as the elderly who tend to be less tech-savvy than the younger generations. Others also have problems presenting a government-issued ID as the national ID system has not yet been completed.

The PTEs have set up help booths in malls and other strategic public spaces to facilitate the registration. Together with local government units, the PTEs can make registration easier in remote areas. The national government and LGUs will also have to intensify the information drive to facilitate registration, which is complicated only for prepaid SIM holders. For post-paid subscribers, registration takes less than a minute through a cell phone.

At the same time, lawmakers want the PTEs to intensify efforts to stop spam messages, which continue to proliferate amid the SIM registration. With millions of SIMs still not registered, however, this is not entirely surprising. Ending the spam messages should provide additional impetus to encourage SIM registration.

CARD

SIM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Collapsed

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
This can only be bad news for the people of Sudan.
Opinion
fbtw

Deprived and denied

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
After convincing an indigent couple to start attending church two months ago, the lady texted me one Sunday evening and told me about a “mass wedding” that was being arranged for couples who...
Opinion
fbtw

A true patriot

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
When the Philippine delegation to arbitration on the South China Sea was preparing to leave for proceedings at The Hague, the name of Justice Antonio Carpio was suddenly excluded from the list, no thanks...
Opinion
fbtw

Earth and Encantada

By SINGKIT | By Doreen G. Yu | 1 day ago
Salamat sa araw-araw Na dumadaloy at umaalon Gabi-gabi nagdiriwang Nagsasabog ng punla Araw-gabi, araw-gabi Ang biyaya ng lupa Hahagkan ng Diwata Magsisilang ang himala
Opinion
fbtw

Pinoy Big Brother: Protecting our people’s wealth

By PEDDLER OF HOPE | By George Royeca | 1 day ago
In a nation brimming with potential, it is time we recognize the true wealth of the Philippines – the innate talent and boundless creativity of the Filipino people. Amidst the chaos of politics and the ever-changing...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Beating the deadline

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 57 minutes ago
Today, April 26, is the last day for the mandatory registration of all Subscriber Identity Module.
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL — A new man in the PNP

1 day ago
The Philippine National Police changed leadership yesterday amid an ongoing purge targeting officers linked to drug trafficking. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin bowed out of the PNP just days after finding himself entangled...
Opinion
fbtw

Oscar M. Lopez, 93

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 day ago
Past 8 Saturday (April 22, 2023) night, one of the Philippines’ most eminent tycoons and entrepreneurs, Oscar Moreno Lopez, died. He was 93.
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL — Code of conduct for lawyers

2 days ago
It’s good to know that the Supreme Court has promulgated a new Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability for lawyers.
Opinion
fbtw

Gen C

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
That’s Generation COVID for you – children whose early development was seriously disrupted by the pandemic.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with