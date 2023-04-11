^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Back to summer break

The Philippine Star
April 11, 2023 | 12:00am

After a long Holy Week break, millions of students and educators return to classes today to finish the remainder of the academic year, which ends on July 7 for most schools.

Before COVID-19 disrupted life all over the planet, the Holy Week break usually heralded the start of the annual two-month summer vacation in this tropical country. The lockdowns to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 not only forced a shift to distance learning but also a resetting of the school calendar.

The Philippines implemented one of the world’s longest school lockdowns during the pandemic. Teachers, students and parents alike reported that education generally suffered from blended learning. The business community pushed for the resumption of face-to-face classes, citing the adverse impact of the school lockdowns on a wide range of economic activities.

With COVID vaccines administered even to school-age children, in-person classes gradually resumed between Aug. 22 and Nov. 2 nationwide, based on the circumstances in each school. Now several education stakeholders are pushing for full normalcy, with a return to the pre-pandemic school calendar.

Teachers have pointed out that the hottest months of the year are not conducive to learning especially in cramped classrooms without air-conditioning. Summer is also the peak season for agricultural harvest, in which many students help their families. Both learners and educators also want to enjoy their break during fine weather.

Defenders of the continuation of the new school calendar, on the other hand, say classes keep getting suspended during the wet season. The current school break falls in June and July, typically the onset of the monsoon and typhoon season.

Tourism industry players have chimed in, pointing out that the wet season is a low period for travel since people tend to avoid the possibility of tropical cyclones and floods forcing the cancellation of most forms of mass transport and disruption of vacation plans. Filipinos typically go on vacation with their families – something that cannot happen during summer if the children are at school.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers is proposing the gradual return over five years to the April-May school break. At the same time, ACT is suggesting the shortening of the regular school days to 185 from the current 200-205 through blended learning modes.

The Department of Education is reviewing the proposals, which are meant to provide teachers and students quality time for rest and recreation. This cannot happen in the season of torrential rains and floods.

COVID-19

HOLY WEEK
Philstar
