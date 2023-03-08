^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Digital gender gap

The Philippine Star
March 8, 2023 | 12:00am

Women empowerment has come a long way since the days when women had no right to vote and had extremely limited career options.

Gender equality is one area where the Philippines ranks high in international surveys. In the 2022 Global Gender Gap Index drawn up by the World Economic Forum, the Philippines ranked 19th among 146 countries, ahead of Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States plus the other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Ranked ahead of the Philippines were Iceland, Finland, Norway, New Zealand, Sweden, Rwanda, Nicaragua, Namibia, Ireland, Germany, Lithuania, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Moldova, Spain and Albania.

In the Philippines, women have become president, vice president, chief justice, speaker of the House of Representatives and local government chief executives. Women have entered traditionally male-dominated professions including the military, police and fire protection. In many households, women are the main breadwinners, accounting for a large percentage of the country’s massive army of overseas workers.

Like other women worldwide, however, Filipinas need greater inclusion in digital technology. The United Nations is marking International Women’s Day today with emphasis on the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities.

With the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” today’s event also focuses on gender-based violence online or facilitated by information and communications technology. A study of 51 countries showed that 38 percent of women had personally experienced online violence. Meanwhile, a survey of women journalists from 125 countries found that 73 percent had suffered online violence in the course of their work.

The online violence has contributed to women’s exclusion from the digital world. UN Women estimates that in the past 10 years, this exclusion pared a hefty $1 trillion from the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries, with the figure projected to rise to $1.5 trillion by 2025.

As part of International Women’s Day today, governments and private stakeholders are urged to adopt gender-responsive, inclusive and transformative approaches to innovation, technology and digital education for women and girls. While digital technology is opening doors for women empowerment, however, the UN warns that the opportunities are also posing a risk of perpetuating patterns of gender inequality.

Despite the risks, the UN points out that gender-responsive digital technology can not only promote learning but also facilitate sexual and reproductive healthcare, and help eliminate disparity and inequality. A safer, more equitable and inclusive digital world offers a better future for women and girls, and consequently for all of humanity.

