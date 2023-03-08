Brother, sister hoods

In my teenage years I saw a relative lying face down, with the back of his thighs black and blue.

He told me to shut up about it, but he confided that it was from being beaten with a paddle during initiation rites of a fraternity in the University of the Philippines – Diliman.

Even if I didn’t blab about it, his mother accidentally spotted the bruises and went ballistic, threatening to stage a rampage at UP. The guy somehow managed to pacify her; he survived the hazing and joined the fraternity.

I was dumbfounded by the sight of the bruises. Why would anyone inflict such violence on someone else, and why would the beating be accepted?

I told myself it must be a guy thing, or raging hormones – a rite of passage for young men with no real wars to fight and test their manhood. They probably believe the bonds formed from such twisted initiation into membership must be stronger.

But I suspected that the recipient of such violence would want a chance to get even. Fraternities provide this chance by allowing senior members to inflict the same violence on the next batch of neophytes.

This has allowed violent hazing to persist, across income brackets in both private and state-run educational institutions, despite the passage of a law expressly prohibiting hazing and other forms of violent, degrading initiation rites.

The chain of violence has to be broken. But when will it happen?

* * *

It’s not for lack of examples of the lethal consequences of hazing, or the lack of a law prohibiting the practice.

Republic Act 11053, the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, prohibits initiation rites that involve “paddling, whipping, beating, branding, forced calisthenics, exposure to the weather, forced consumption of any food, liquor, beverage, drug or other substance, or any other brutal treatment or forced physical activity which is likely to adversely affect the physical and psychological health” of a recruit or neophyte.

Also banned is “any activity… that tends to humiliate or embarrass, degrade, abuse, or endanger, by requiring a recruit, neophyte, applicant, or member to do menial, silly, or foolish tasks.”

RA 11053 exempts applicants in the military and police who are subjected to “physical, mental, and psychological testing and training procedures and practices to determine” their fitness for the job being sought.

Last month, John Matthew Salilig became the latest in a long list of youths who died following violent fraternity hazing.

Salilig left his home in Zamboanga City to study chemical engineering at Adamson University. We have so few chemical engineers; he would have been a valuable addition to our workforce.

Instead he ended up in a shallow grave in Imus, Cavite, his body beaten black and blue, reportedly by at least 14 members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity whom he had hoped would be his brothers away from home.

A fellow neophyte who survived the same initiation rites narrated their ordeal to the police.

* * *

The perverted sense of camaraderie arising from shared suffering is not even a purely guy thing. For many years, there have been reports of sororities subjecting neophytes to violent initiation rites including burning flesh with cigarettes.

I found out about such sorority activities only years later because I was a “barbarian” during my university days – unaffiliated with any Greek letter organization.

In UP I felt no need to belong to any group; I was a grumpy, anti-social student who preferred the silence of the massive library to socializing. Also, I thought the sororities had no interest in recruiting anyone from the wrong side of the tracks.

The only invitation I received to join an organization was from the UP honor society, which I ignored because I thought I had better uses for the membership fee.

I never felt diminished by my “barbarian” status. I knew other UP students, girls and boys, who felt the same way; we joked that we belonged to Alpha Pizza Pie and Frating Lasing (although I’m allergic to alcoholic beverages).

But I did try to understand the peer pressure, the need to belong or feel accepted and even loved, that drove fraternity members to bash rival fratmen’s heads with beer bottles during school hours (one such incident happened during my English class), and to draw attention by screaming expletives at the top of their voices from the ground floor canteen of the Arts and Sciences building.

* * *

It must be harder for today’s youths to resist recruitment by campus organizations as bullying becomes pervasive.

In January 2017, Lyceum of the Philippines Manila tourism student Larissa Colleen Alilio was hospitalized after undergoing violent hazing for 10 hours at the hands of about 30 members of the Tau Gamma Sigma sorority at a house in Las Piñas. Police said Alilio was blindfolded and made to kneel, and then she was hit repeatedly with a belt and a wooden stick. Her hair was pulled and melted candle wax was dripped on her back.

Alilio, 18 at the time and a daughter of then mayor Eulalio Alilio of Lemery, Batangas, later said she didn’t want to join the sorority, but was harassed and advised to drop out of school or die.

Her family filed charges of hazing and serious illegal detention against 15 of the sorority members plus several men present at the hazing.

Perhaps my generation is lucky that we didn’t have social media to facilitate bullying.

Teenagers already have enough problems with hormone management without their mental and emotional issues being aggravated by the toxicity on social media. Bullying, facilitated by anonymity online, has driven youths to suicide.

What happens when teenagers’ hope of belonging to a brotherhood or sisterhood requires them to accept brutal physical and psychological violence?

Obviously, stopping hazing cannot be left chiefly to law enforcement agencies. This is one problem that truly calls for a holistic approach – from the family to the community, to schools, spiritual advisers, child welfare advocates, mental health professionals, mass media, the national and local governments.

But fully enforcing the law is a major step in deterring violent acts. The perception is that hazing suspects with the right connections, especially in fraternities that are well represented in the justice system, can get away with murder.

Unless a strong message is sent that if you take a life, you must pay for it, we haven’t seen the end of deaths from hazing.