^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Ready for competition?

The Philippine Star
February 23, 2023 | 12:00am

With the biggest business groups and the government economic team pushing for it, the Senate has concurred with the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. RCEP is the world’s largest free trade agreement, and the Philippines is the last country to join the pact after it went into effect in 2021.

The Senate’s concurrence on Tuesday night came after President Marcos, who had initially expressed caution on joining the pact, gave his support to RCEP. After two days of plenary debates, 20 senators voted for RCEP; opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros voted against while the President’s elder sister Imee Marcos, who had opposed the ratification, abstained.

RCEP eliminates 91 percent of tariffs across the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand. The region, with a population of about 2.1 billion, accounts for approximately 30 percent of global gross domestic product.

The idea for RCEP germinated at the 2011 ASEAN Summit in Bali, Indonesia, with formal negotiations initiated the following year. India, which participated in the early negotiations, decided to opt out due to concerns over its agriculture sector, although it has a standing invitation to join.

India’s decision has been cited by Senator Marcos and other RCEP opponents, whose principal concern is that the country will be flooded with imported agricultural commodities that will kill domestic producers. Senator Marcos has noted that rice tariffication has led to a 40 percent drop in Filipino farmers’ income.

The economic managers, however, have stressed that the lifting of tariffs does not cover basic agricultural products such as rice, sugar and a current concern in the Philippines – onions. They have also emphasized that with or without RCEP, Philippine agriculture has long needed reforms to make domestic production globally competitive.

Supporters of the trade deal in the business community are clearly ready to compete. A free trade agreement has been in place among ASEAN members, and the regional bloc has similar deals with individual countries. RCEP is supposed to eliminate the overlaps, and allow the Philippines to attract more investors and foreign capital, according to its supporters.

As the country prepares to join RCEP, its proponents must address the concerns of opponents. The agriculture sector in particular has long needed reforms to raise marginal farmers’ income and allow them to compete globally. At the same time, bigger producers cannot rely forever on protectionist policies if they want to survive in a globalized economy. With the country opting to join RCEP, it must be ready for competition.

RCEP
Philstar
