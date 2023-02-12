^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Arrests for accomplishment

The Philippine Star
February 12, 2023 | 12:00am

The images of jail cells literally packed to the rafters, with inmates taking turns stretching out to sleep for lack of space, have disappeared as the brutal campaign against illegal drugs ended with the previous administration.

But the country’s detention facilities remain overcrowded, currently holding about 200,000 inmates, and many of them face charges for petty offenses. This is according to the secretary of justice himself. And Jesus Crispin Remulla says part of the reason is the propensity of the police to make arrests mainly so they can look good in their accomplishment reports.

Remulla noted that people are apprehended and tossed behind bars even for playing penny-ante street gambling games such as cara y cruz, or for merely being at the wrong place at the wrong time, such as innocent persons who unwittingly happen to be around at the site of a drug bust. Many of those arrested are impoverished persons whose families must scrounge for money to post bail. Considering the snail’s pace of Philippine justice, the innocent who can’t afford bail can languish in jail for years.

Remulla is appealing to the Philippine National Police to refrain from conducting “arrests for accomplishment.” Lawbreakers are arrested, he stressed, to curb criminality and keep the public safe. He urged the PNP to focus on the big fish rather than the small fry.

Human rights advocates will welcome Remulla’s message. But it could be disputed by those who believe in the so-called broken windows theory of policing – the idea that even minor but visible signs of disorder or misbehavior, such as windows deliberately broken, can lead to bigger offenses that pose serious threats to public safety.

While he is not discouraging the PNP from apprehending people for even minor offenses, Remulla says success in law enforcement is not measured by meeting a quota for arrests, but by the number of lawbreakers who land in prison after being convicted.

Apart from focusing on major crimes and offenders, Remulla also reminded the PNP to ensure the integrity of their procedures for arrest and the quality of evidence gathered. His message should resonate with the PNP’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, whose anniversary celebration he attended last Friday at the PNP headquarters at Camp Crame.

Law enforcers have lost several high-profile cases after the courts threw out the indictments because of technical deficiencies in the conduct of arrest and handling of evidence. Crimes can be deemed solved only if the perpetrators are arrested, prosecuted and convicted. Remulla’s message, if heeded, will help decongest jails, improve law enforcement and serve the interest of justice.

ARREST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Aftershocks

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
When a large calamity strikes, even in the remotest part of the world, Filipinos end up among the victims. That is testament to the extent of the Filipino diaspora.
Opinion
fbtw

US touts its aid to boost AFP modernization plan

By AT GROUND LEVEL | By Satur C. Ocampo | 1 day ago
“An irreplaceable US ally for seven decades, the Philippines has been at the forefront of preserving the free and open regional order in Southeast Asia and the greater Indo-Pacific region.”
Opinion
fbtw

Of reunions and anniversaries

By FOOD FOR THOUGHT | By Chit U. Juan | 1 day ago
ebruary is usually the time when practical balikbayans come home from the USA and Canada because their winter is still harsh, fares are cheaper and oftentimes there are reunions. Another reunion?
Opinion
fbtw

Rogue Russia

By POLITICAL FUTURES | By Ian Bremmer | 1 day ago
In January, British officials announced they had uncovered a dramatic cyberattack on the UK postal service that caused “severe disruption” to the computer systems that send mail abroad.
Opinion
fbtw

GCash lane gremlins

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
“Gremlins” operating along “GCash lane” – these are the terms used by recruitment and migration consultant Emmanuel Geslani to describe those he says are involved in “G & C”...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

90% of Filipinos agree on EDCA expansion and joint maritime patrols

By BABEâ€™S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. | By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 1 hour ago
The announcement by the Philippines and the United States about the expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with four new locations to be added to the current five sites and the conduct of joint maritime...
Opinion
fbtw

Death, divorce, debt and duties

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
That virulent tiny, tiny virus may have upended everything around us, with our economy blighted by recession and scorching hot inflation but the extraordinary world of art collection remains unscathed and appetite...
Opinion
fbtw

On PNoy’s 63rd birthday

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 hour ago
President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was born on Feb. 8, 1960. He served as president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. In six short years, he was able to transform the country from the sick man...
Opinion
fbtw

750,000 home health aides needed in US each year

By IMMIGRATION CORNER | By Michael J. Gurfinkel | 1 hour ago
According to a recent article by the American Immigration Council, “the United States will need to fill nearly three-quarters of a million open jobs for home health and personal care aides every year through...
Opinion
fbtw

US Senator speaks up against RP annexation

By THIRD EYE | By Ramon J. Farolan | 1 hour ago
In February 1898 the US battleship Maine, in Havana Harbor, Cuba, was completely destroyed by a mysterious explosion that detonated ammunition magazines, killing more than 200 crew members.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with