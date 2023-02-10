DA, DOH vacancy: Avengers assemble!

So many people have been calling on President Bongbong Marcos to resign as Secretary of Agriculture and appoint a permanent secretary. So, what prevents President BBM from doing just that? To begin with, finding the “right” candidate is easier said than done.

There are too many areas of concern, too many problems that are already in “serious” or “critical condition,” there are so many fronts to tackle and an unlimited number of vested interest groups alongside legitimate sectors all clamoring to be prioritized. In order to satisfactorily manage expectations, we would have to find the Superman of Philippine agriculture. He is light years away from the planet!

Aside from all of the above, there is something that no one has openly considered or talked about: There may be a juicy vacancy at the Department of Agriculture but there are no honest and competent takers for the job. In fact, many analysts would say that it would be suicide reputationally and professionally. At some point you are doomed to fail, and the piranhas are just waiting for traces of blood from your bloodied nose.

Consider, for instance, the position of DOH secretary. DOH OIC Maria Rosario Singh Vergeire has been very visible lately, almost as if publicly applying for the permanent position of DOH secretary. Rumors have it that Vergeire was offered the position at the very beginning of the BBM administration but chose to decline, considering all the flak and controversy that the previous tenant had experienced.

To make matters worse, no one seemed to fit the requirements or garner the expectations of President Bongbong Marcos. After a while, it is said that Vergeire had a change of heart but PBBM allegedly opted to snub the idea, given that his offer was declined at the onset. This almost sounds like some ridiculous lovers’ quarrel but with serious consequence to the nation’s public health services.

So now we see Usec. Vergeire talking to media and declaring her willingness to serve as DOH secretary. The fact that a highly competent, experienced and respected career executive such as Rosario Vergeire has to flagellate herself in such a publicized offering makes me wonder if someone put her up to this act of “eating humble pie?”

We are all familiar with the phrase “a woman has the right to change her mind,” which actually was applied in a somewhat disrespectful portrayal of women. But in the situation of Usec. Vergeire, her changing her mind reflects that she was not an opportunist or glory seeking person who jumps at offers without considering her competency and the consequences.

Let us not lose sight of the fact that aside from implementing public health policies and programs, the incoming DOH secretary will have to wade through all the investigations, allegations of fraud and corruption connected with DOH purchases and contracts in the past which the secretary will have to explain, pursue or get rid of.

If, in fact, Malacañang has no qualified takers for DOH secretary, prolonging the penitence or penance of Usec. Vergeire as well as her possible appointment now makes the administration look petty, impractical and amateurish.

This reminds me of the rumors that followed after Atty. Gilbert Teodoro was offered a Cabinet position by then president Rodrigo Duterte. Teodoro allegedly replied that he would consult with his wife Nikki first. The offer was subsequently withdrawn while Teodoro was crucified as indecisive and slow to respond.

Such characterization shows how little respect we have for the families who we call upon to serve. They say that behind every successful man is a strong and supportive woman. What many writers and commentators never mention is that behind many successful men and women are spouses, partners and children who have been robbed of family time and bonding, subjected to public scrutiny or taken for granted as an avalanche of accusations and innuendos are piled on their parent or spouse.

Why should the opinion and concerns of “my wife” or children not matter or be dismissed? They will be the first to pay the price, make the sacrifice and suffer the consequences. Why should presidents and king makers take it against others if they prioritize their family over country? We keep talking about how the family is the nucleus or the center of Philippine society while sweeping them under the carpet.

If such attitudes raise your eyebrows, well what about the looks and snide remarks we get when we respond by saying “let me pray about it.” For those who have long seen the wisdom in seeking God’s guidance concerning such decisions first, we all know that many decision makers and leaders often find it odd that we would actually pray instead of grab!

As Filipinos, many of them have forgotten the Tagalog phrase “Nasa huli ang pagsisisi” or regret always comes at the end.

So how can PBBM address vacancies where there are no takers? In all humility I would suggest to the President to let “the noisiest,” “the know it all’s,” the critics and self-proclaimed experts form councils of advisers and come up with a common menu of solutions. To his amazement, they will either “fight or take flight.” Some of the harshest and loudest critics truly believe in what they stand for and the answers they have memorized. Giving them an advisory position and making them confront actual reality and challenges help temper them.

Having a leadership limbo is not doing good for the DA and the DOH. Forming advisory councils with tasks and assignments might, at the very least, create motion and eventually real action. The Bible teaches us that “there is wisdom in the counsel of many.” If you can’t find Superman, then get the Voltes 5 or shout “Avengers Assemble!”