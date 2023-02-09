^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Arrest at UP

The Philippine Star
February 9, 2023 | 12:00am

The housekeeper’s employment ended in 2013, and the defendant has not been notified that a complaint had been filed against her for alleged failure to remit employer’s contributions to the Social Security System. This is according to Melania Flores, a professor of Philippine literature at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, who also said she had already cleared the issue with the SSS.

Yet last Monday, police arrested Flores at her home inside the UP Diliman campus on charges of violating Section 28 of Republic Act 11199, the Social Security Act of 2018 – an offense that could put her behind bars for up to six years. The arrest was made on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Maria Gilda Loja-Pangilinan of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 230, upon the request of the QC Police District.

The QCPD and the Philippine National Police maintain that the arrest was aboveboard. But Flores said the arresting police officers were not in uniform and had pretended to be employees of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. UP Diliman chancellor Fidel Nemenzo also said the arrest inside the campus without prior notification to the university administration, and without other UP faculty or officials as witnesses, violated a 1992 agreement between UP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The DILG, now under new leadership, should clarify the status of this agreement, which is meant to promote academic freedom. A similar accord was forged in 1989 with the Department of National Defense, restricting the military to “hot pursuit” operations when entering UP campuses. But the DND scrapped the agreement in 2021. Has the accord with the DILG also been scrapped?

Flores, a former head of the All-UP Academic Employees Union, was held at Camp Karingal, headquarters of the QCPD, until she posted bail of P72,000. QCPD chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III has said that his men introduced themselves properly and read Flores her Miranda rights, and were merely carrying out a court order. “UP should be thankful to us that we removed a criminal in their midst,” Torre was quoted as saying in an interview.

The DILG may have to remind Torre that guilt must first be established before someone can be branded as a criminal. At the same time, the DILG must clarify the guidelines on the conduct of police operations within the state university known for its tradition of student activism. The clarification is needed particularly because Torre said she learned from the police that more will be arrested. If the government insists that such arrests are aboveboard, it should ensure that processes set by law or mutually agreed upon are observed.

SSS

UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

If China gets Taiwan, Phl seas will be next

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
Luzon’s northernmost Y’Ami Island is only 165 miles from Taiwan. China’s planned invasion of Taiwan threatens Philippine security.
Opinion
fbtw

Agri cursed by Local Government Code

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
What proved to be an instrument of unlimited power to petty politicians has become a curse in many forms to Philippine agriculture.
Opinion
fbtw

Bad balloon

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
As of yesterday, Beijing’s reaction to its unmanned balloon being shot down by the US Air Force was a diplomatic protest lodged with the US embassy, with a warning that China is “reserving the right to...
Opinion
fbtw

Canada: A steadfast friend to the Philippines

By THE CORNER ORACLE | By Andrew J. Masigan | 1 day ago
Last week, newly designated Canadian Ambassador David Hartman presented his credentials to President Marcos. Prior to his assignment to the Philippines, Ambassador Hartman played various key roles in the Investment...
Opinion
fbtw

The vicious cycle in politics

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
The political party system in the Philippines is in a constant state of flux.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

EDITORIAL - Killer earthquake

1 day ago
As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey near the Syrian border had surpassed 5,000.
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Ending ‘autop-silip’

2 days ago
The Marcos administration has committed to investigate possible extrajudicial killings committed by the police in the campaign against illegal drugs.
Opinion
fbtw

No-brainer

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 2 days ago
This might have happened many years ago, except that politics always got in the way of rationality.
Opinion
fbtw

Bobby Ongpin, the ‘child’ who negotiated with Saddam

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
He lived an immensely interesting life with countless brushes with death – politically related and otherwise – including a threat from someone’s jealous husband but in the end, he chose to leave...
Opinion
fbtw

Not so silent on the disaster frontline

By PERCEPTIONS | By Ariel Nepomuceno | 2 days ago
We will never know what were the thoughts during the last moments of Army Corporal Jerry Palacio when he was fatally swept underneath the raging currents of the hostile floodwaters in San Isidro, Northern Samar...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with