Para-paraan or diskarte

I got inspired meeting a micro-entrepreneur who opened a coffee kiosk along the highway in faraway Pico-Lamtang road in La Trinidad, Benguet. We actually went to visit an organic farm operated by Gawad Saka awardee Pat Acosta called The Master’s Garden. But before you even reach Pat’s driveway, a bright yellow jeep greets you at the roadside with a sign “Torogi Kapi” – which actually is a play on Igorot Kapi (Kape) or Igorot Coffee.

I spoke with the entrepreneur named Gideon and asked how he ended up in La Trinidad and what he used to do. He used to be a miner. But with unpredictable income as one, he decided to start a small kiosk selling brewed Benguet coffee. The place he used to be at was temporary, making him an ambulant vendor. He was being driven away by police and guards everywhere he tried to stay to sell a few cups of coffee. Until Pat Acosta offered him a part of his property, by the roadside.

Now, Gideon does brisk business from motorists, bikers and visitors of Acosta’s farm. I advised him to make sure he is registered with his barangay to take advantage of the BMBE law for micro enterprises. You will enjoy listening to his stories and his customer service is superb!

This is what enterprising Filipinos do in times of crisis. In local parlance, para-paraan lang. Be creative, innovative, daring and adventurous to go into another career. Gideon shifted from mining to being a coffee barista/entrepreneur. It’s also called diskarte’or finding a way out of a challenging situation.

Another career shifter is Gabe Mercado of SPIT fame. He used to do comedy and satirical skits in a cafe in Makati, among other venues where his SPIT team perfomed their sketches. I met him in Baguio doing something completely different and that is enabling kids 8-14 to find their creative genius. Gabe met the Japanese billionaire who founded VIVITA, a global organization that builds “libraries” or creative hubs where underprivileged kids have access to equipment they would otherwise not be able to buy or have use of. I saw a 3D printer, a laser cutter, computers, kitchen equipment and other creative supplies that the enrolled children and youth can use to develop creative ideas.

Gabe proudly showed me their work, hoping to enable more youth to pursue careers in STEM, creative arts and other artistic pursuits before they finish Grade 12. They can innovate, iterate and otherwise just play while developing a creative idea to solve problems or address societal needs. The VIVISTOP, what a hub is called, is equipped not only with state of the art equipment but with an able staff who guide the children to stretch their minds during sessions.

He feels fulfilled and gratified even if he took the proverbial leap of faith when he decided to move his life to Baguio from Metro Manila. It is indeed fulfilling to have a job where you need not worry about gigs, projecting your income for the next year, etc. Today he is the director of VIVISTOP Baguio, one of only 12 centers in the world. Thank you to this Japanese founder, the youth selected in Baguio may probably be our next Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos or Zuckerberg. Or Dado Banatao, our local Silicon Valley hero.

So, it is admirable that people who seem to be challenged with their career or facing an uphill battle find something different to do and be happy doing.

I cannot help but mention my friend who started as a market vendor and is now a farm owner, a coffee seedling supplier, a landlady of several boarding houses and more. She now rents out her public market spaces and has a steady income from rentals and minimart store operations. She is not embarrassed to find discards in markets like coconut shells and other “trash” and is able to resell them to another entrepreneur. Truly, she has found gold in what others will call garbage.

These are just some examples of Filipinos who, when faced with a challenge, find ways to get around it and find another career or another path which they now enjoy and can make a steady income or a profit from.

My own father established another business enterprise when he was already 56 years old. The mother of a friend was selling coffee seedlings to me when she was already 90 years old. It is never too late to change course or change path if you think you can be better in a new place.

After the pandemic many people shifted jobs and changed careers. It was a good reason to think, sit down and look at other options. And like the bamboo, a Filipino is known to be resilient and able to adapt to new surroundings. We can call it diskarte, para-paraan or a strategy of sorts. Others call it living. To find a new course and love it while making enough money to get by.

And never forget purpose. Beyond making a buck, what else are you achieving with your business or career? Is there a social relevance to what you are doing? For Gideon, Gabe and Jocelyn – they surely have the social box checked because they help people – farmers for Gideon, youth for Gabe and other entrepreneurs for Jocelyn.

If you have a third pillar or cause, let it be environment. What do you do that benefits the environment ? Are you eco-friendly? Are you helping save the planet?

Someone recently told me, “I like everything you do” and I replied: “It is never work for me. Just doing what I love to do.”

So, find your path, find your space. And be happy. And make a few bucks doing so.

Think diskarte. Think para-paraan. I cannot find the exact translation in English. Because there isn’t just one word to say it.