^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Safe religious devotion

The Philippine Star
January 4, 2023 | 12:00am

The annual Traslacion or procession is not yet being revived, but a “Walk of Faith” will be held this Sunday in Manila on the eve of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Starting at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park at 2 a.m., the procession is expected to last about three hours as participants make their way to Quiapo Church, home to the Black Nazarene image.

Devotees are allowed to bring Nazarene replicas, but nothing larger than two feet tall. The traditional pahalik or kissing of the original image is prohibited although devotees can touch the Nazareno. There will be midnight masses on Jan. 8 and 9, with Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula celebrating the mass on the feast day itself.

The Catholic Church and city officials led by Mayor Honey Lacuna, who is a physician, are appealing to participants to strictly observe basic COVID health safety protocols, starting with masking and hand hygiene. Physical distancing is still encouraged although this is not easy to observe in a procession.

Authorities are also appealing to devotees with symptoms of illness – those with fever, sore throat, continuous sneezing, coughs, cold and diarrhea – to skip the Nazarene activities. Viruses can spread rapidly in mass gatherings, and COVID-19 is still very much around, with highly infectious strains detected in the country.

These new coronavirus strains are proving to be highly evasive to both natural and vaccine immunity. Even if fully vaccinated and boosted people show only mild or no symptoms if infected by these new strains, they can pass on the virus to vulnerable members of their household such as the elderly and those with comorbidities, who can suffer serious illness or even succumb to COVID. The current dire COVID situation in China illustrates the threat posed by the new strains of the Omicron subvariant.

The Philippines has lifted mandatory masking outdoors along with restrictions on religious gatherings. The Catholic Church itself, however, has found it prudent to cancel the traditional Traslacion for a third year in a row, to avoid creating a COVID superspreader event.

The Church has had its share of COVID deaths, with members of the clergy and supporting laity succumbing to the illness. In January last year, amid an Omicron-driven post-holiday surge in cases, Quiapo Church was closed to devotees and guarded by police on the Feast of the Black Nazarene, with masses instead live-streamed. This year the restrictions have been eased, but prudence is still needed in preventing Nazarene-related activities from spreading illness and death. Religious devotion and protecting public health need not be incompatible.

BLACK NAZARENE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

20 national holidays a year

By SENTINEL | By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 day ago
The Bongbong Marcos administration started the New Year on the wrong foot.
Opinion
fbtw

Happiest

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
Filipinos, it appears, are even more defiant than the Ukrainians.
Opinion
fbtw

New year chaos

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Could the New Year chaos at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport be a portent of things to come for us, here in this insanely chaotic nation of 110 million? I surely hope not because this is certainly bad news...
Opinion
fbtw

Government deficiencies

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
As President Bongbong Marcos spends this week traveling to China on official business, let us all pray that the time spent there will make him fully aware of what the Philippines needs to improve in the same way...
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Black eye for the Phl

1 day ago
With the gradual easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the Department of Tourism recorded 2.6 million arrivals in 2022.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Airports interrupted

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The first day ever of the new year 2023 in our country literally started with a blast. It was a blast of the past deficiencies and inefficiencies paralyzed air traffic in the Philippines.
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Unhappy

2 days ago
New Year Chaos greeted the start of 2023 in the country, as flights in and out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were canceled yesterday due to what authorities described as “technical issues”...
Opinion
fbtw

Holiday tearjerker

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
As 2022 drew to a close, an image went viral: one red onion, sitting forlornly on a weighing scale, costing P43.20 as a kilo was priced at P720.
Opinion
fbtw

The boss

By QWERTYMAN | By JOSE DALISAY | 2 days ago
(This week, our story deals with two security guards chatting between Christmas and New Year about money, power and ambition.)
Opinion
fbtw

No more extension

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 2 days ago
Luckily for him, too, the 65-year old PBBM had already undergone his primary vaccine and booster shot.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with