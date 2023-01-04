Disturbing behavior

While on our road trip, we received word about the system failure at the CAAP where their nationwide flight and navigational control system had shut down. This information came in the wake of so many travelers here and abroad cursing and cussing at the NAIA for causing their flight delays, cancelations and eventually being stranded for several hours if not days.

In the heat of the moment, the affected travelers hated on the NAIA and accused them of so many things, some once again using the occasion to claim that the name NAIA is cursed and should be reverted to MIAA. Some obviously forgot that the original MIA building caught fire many decades ago. Others revisited the sins of past administration and simply stitched the new event as just part of the same, only to be proved wrong when OFFICIAL information came out that the problem was at the CAAP and not the NAIA.

It turned out that the NAIA management had no control or responsibility over the cause of the shutdown that was attributed to the breakdown of the primary and secondary (back-up) UPS or Uninterrupted Power Supply of the system. No, it was not a power outage or brownout as some rumor mongers had suggested. Neither was it a cyber-attack from China or an attack by some hackers, intent on blackmailing the DOTr as others posted.

Considering the severity of the situation, the economic losses and personal disruptions such a force majeure has created, do we really need to give unfounded claims, reckless opinions and, worse, curse ourselves and our nation just to vent or entertain online or on social media? We have made light of such “disturbing behavior” by calling the players and authors “maritess” or chismosos, but never consider that the chismis, hate and cursing sows fear, hopelessness and anxiety.

When Filipino drivers get into a vehicular collision, often their first word or action is confrontational and accusatory. When we are inconvenienced, delayed, etc., we gripe online, me included. But I honestly find it disturbing when we respond the same way to something that for a few hours could have been a major security concern or, as it was, a momentary national emergency.

Entering the New Year, this is something we all need to work on. First learn the facts. Objectively assess the real impact of a situation or disruption directly to you. Is it serious or manageable? What about others, are their concerns far more urgent or severe than yours? Will forcing your way matter and can the authorities actually do something? Disruptions are disturbing but the disturbing behavior exemplified last weekend is dangerous to others.

As we drove down from the beautiful Sagada towards Baguio City last Jan. 1, we were all awed by the beautiful landscape of the Mountain Province, impressed by the resilience of vegetable farmers who hand carved terraces of vegetables gardens out of the steep terrain and the handiwork of many local barangay communities who voluntarily did beautification projects along the Halsema Highway.

Many roadsides were planted with multi-colored plants and flowers that added to the picturesque mountain landscape. But every so many meters and kilometers I saw several dozen or closer to 50-plus eyesores in the form of cannibalized bodies of the once famous Tamaraw FX AUVs that used to dominate the Halsema Highway, simply dumped like ordinary litter along the roadside.

The hulls had been stripped of anything that could be taken and the remains left as roadside junk. There were so many of these FX bodies that we started to call the stretch as Chop-chopped Highway. I don’t know if dumping junk vehicles is an accepted practice in the Mountain Province, but it ruins the scenery that attracts many tourists. It also shows the failure of the local government units or barangay to police and monitor their area against dumping of scrap or possibly stolen vehicles.

By the book, the local PNP and the LTO in these areas should be investigating those “chop-chopped” units to verify if they are merely cannibalized junk or stolen vehicles. The LTO in the area should check the body or vin numbers to trace the owners so they can be held responsible for the proper disposal of junk units instead of converting the scenic Halsema Highway into a long stretch of chop-chopped Tamaraws.

Speaking of highway litter, I would suggest to the Secretary of the DPWH Manny Bonoan to send out a team up and down the Halsema Highway and perhaps other connecting roads that were recently “reblocked” or wastefully demolished and repaved during the last administration.

What we saw were stretches of new concrete roads that were certainly enjoyable to drive over. Unfortunately, we got the shock of our lives when we saw that alongside these freshly paved roads were the remains of the “old” concrete roads that had been jack hammered, cracked and dug out, then dumped by the roadside next to the new roads.

The contractors made no effort to collect the large blocks and slabs of broken concrete and truck them to some areas as fillers. These were not even pushed to a safe distance from the road to avoid accidents and creating vehicular hazards. The contractors left them next to where they dug them. Apparently, this was all OK with DPWH engineers who have to sign off on a clearance before the contractors get final payment.

Secretary Bonoan should also send out spotters or set up a call center or website where traveling Filipinos can report construction hazards and delays made or created by DPWH contractors. We drove by several areas where work had stopped and caused huge traffic delays. We also drove by places where no one manned the one lane areas during the holidays. This too is “disturbing behavior” of DPWH personnel.

