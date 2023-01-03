Happiest

Filipinos, it appears, are even more defiant than the Ukrainians.

In my last column for 2022, I discussed the results of a survey showing Filipinos overwhelmingly hopeful for the times to come. Set against the large global trends, especially those indicating a drift towards recession, we seem to be defying the law of gravity.

More recently, a comparative survey involving several countries rated Filipinos the happiest. If we account for those countries not included in the survey, we should at least rank among the happiest countries in the world.

This might seem extremely odd.

Over the past months, all we heard was groaning and griping about everything. We have the highest prices for sugar and onions. We are competitive with China in only one thing: on which country will import the most rice. Pump prices for fuel, excise taxes included, are among the highest in the world. Our educational system is shot, with our ratings for reading comprehension the lowest in the region. Child malnutrition and stunting are at debilitating levels.

All the groaning and griping is magnified by the fact that we have a policy generation system that follows the principle of the squeaky wheel getting the most oil. Those who squeak loudest get the most subsidies. This is how the ideologically bankrupt political left, converting itself into a protest industry, managed to postpone its inevitable demise.

As a rule, we do not invest in public goods until it is too late. Before the shutdown of our entire airspace on the first day of this year happened, any proposal to invest scarce public funds on modernizing our air traffic control system would have been met with stiff opposition from populist panderers.

The political left would have thrown what remains of their numbers to the streets to demand that the billions required to build a modern air traffic control system be spent providing free bus rides along EDSA instead. This was the political wing, after all, that demanded, before we bungled and lost Scarborough Shoal, that all military funds be re-channeled to education. Now they spend their time wailing about how we are losing “sovereignty” over those rocky outcrops we unilaterally renamed the Kalayaan Island Group.

We protected our subsistence agriculture for too long – and continue to do so at great cost to our consumers. We legislated liberalization of rice trading to avert sharply rising prices and supply shortages for this staple commodity. But we imposed a hefty tariff on imported rice, preventing a full reduction in prices but enabling a most inefficient sector to subsist indefinitely.

We are continuing with our destructive quantitative controls on sugar importation to enable our inefficient farms to survive rather than transition to another crop we might cultivate more competitively. In the process, we sacrificed our otherwise competitive processed food sector, flagrantly violated our free trade commitments and inflicted much pain on our consumers. Alas, the sugar planters and millers enjoy much political clout.

Our Department of Agriculture is utterly incapable of indicative planning. Unlike our hog and poultry industry, no pestilence threatens cultivation of onions, garlic and tomatoes. Yet we are incapable of producing enough of these products to keep prices within reasonable levels.

Our agricultural and trade officials fail to appreciate the embarrassment of it all: We have been intercepting smuggled containers full of onion and carrots declared as instant noodles.

In agriculture, we keep shooting ourselves in the foot. We impose tariffs on imported corn, which is an input for our pig farms. This keeps the prices of final products high for our consumers. It is exactly the same thing we do for sugar, causing confectionaries to have the highest inflation rate at 31 percent.

We impose tariffs on fertilizers, making them inaccessible for farmers and increasing production costs for key agricultural commodities. The revenues government make from these tariffs translate into added costs for consumers.

The Manila airport is consistently ranked among the world’s worst and most stressful. An unreliably air traffic control system that will require a whopping P13 billion to upgrade, makes all our airports equally capable of stranding passengers and forcing back flights to their airports of origin just as they prepared to land here. We will have to wait three or four years for SMC’s ultra-modern Bulacan airport to liberate us from our miseries.

The large conglomerates are coming to rescue our flailing agriculture. Metro Pacific is investing in technology-driven solutions for our flagging dairy industry. SMC is investing billions in humongous piggeries and poultry farms, putting their superior technological and logistical capacities into the game. This can only be good.

Meanwhile, our bureaucrats can make our miseries grist for entertainment. One trade undersecretary launched before Christmas some sort of contest to make suitable Noche Buena for only P500. Anyone can do that, of course, by feasting on instant noodles.

Not to be outdone, an agriculture official instructed consumers complaining about onion prices not to buy them by the kilo. That does not solve the price issue, of course. All it does is to make our stews wan and thin.

I did write in the previous column that hopefulness is a choice. Happiness is not. It is derived from the culture of a people that manages to laugh at their own miseries, make their abject circumstances the object of jokes. We are a people extremely adept at doing these.

It helps that we have enough bureaucrats able to shower us with silliness when solutions seem beyond reach.