Could the New Year chaos at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) be a portent of things to come for us, here in this insanely chaotic nation of 110 million? I surely hope not because this is certainly bad news for us.

Is it possible that somebody or some groups with vested interests – rumored syndicates in the airport, for instance – sabotaged aviation systems to make our airport authorities look incompetent? Wasn’t it just a few months ago that some groups desperately wanted changes in airport leadership?

Or could the rumor going around our chat groups that somebody mis-plugged an equipment which triggered the shutdown, be true? “Nasaksak sa 220 (volt) ang computer,” so goes the story in the grapevine.

There are so many conspiracy theories but what is clear is that at the end of the day, some 65,000 passengers were affected by a massive airport disruption that happened around 9:49 a.m. of Jan. 1, the first day of 2023.

What a way to start the New Year in our land of mayhem. Just a few days ago, I wrote about the noticeably positive changes in our airport when I flew out of the country last week. I was pleasantly surprised to have enjoyed a smooth experience at NAIA. Oh how swiftly things would change.

Now, about to head back to Manila, I’m quite anxious. Would I be able to make it home or, like many other flights, would our plane be sent back in mid-air?

Even tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan could not help but heave a sigh of frustration:

“We’re told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down. I was on my way home fm Tokyo – 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda. 6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travelers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh,” MVP tweeted on Sunday.

Only in the Philippines, indeed. We make positive changes once in a while, only to fall two steps backwards.

So what really happened?

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, in a brief phone call, said there is absolutely no truth to the report going around that “nasaksak sa 220 (volt) ang computer.”

Sec. Jimmy was hearing a New Year’s Day mass with his wife when his phone started buzzing minutes after what turned out to be a power outage.

He immediately informed President Marcos of what happened.

Despite this – and strangely – Marcos’ social media account talked about our destiny in 2023 and nothing about how our destiny was actually unfolding with the airport mess.

What really happened was a loss of power in the Air Traffic Management Center. The exact reason for this is being investigated. The center’s uninterruptible power supply (UPS) also bogged down, crippling the country’s airspace. ATMC is the facility in charge of all inbound and outbound flights between Manila and elsewhere.

The system likewise failed to connect to the commercial power supply from Meralco.

Sec. Jimmy said the equipment was acquired in 2010 but started operations only in 2018. It also did not have a back-up system.

“At around 09:49 a.m. the Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) went down due to a power outage which resulted in loss of communication, radio, radar and internet. The primary cause identified was a problem with the power supply and the degraded uninterruptible power supply which had no link to the commercial power and had to be connected to the latter manually. The secondary problem was the power surge due to the power outage which affected the equipment,” the Transportation department said in a separate statement.

As of 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 1, operations resumed, while equipment restoration is still ongoing.

The Transportation department has instructed airline partners to provide – free of charge – food, refreshments, transportation, lodging and accommodation for all affected passengers.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) also advised all its airports to attend to all stranded passengers.

These efforts are all good but at the end of the day, passengers just want to fly back home or head toward their planned destinations.

10 years behind

Moving forward, Sec. Jimmy said we need to acquire an upgraded system, which would need a budget of more than P13 billion.

“With what happened today, we need to fast-track the back-up system. if you compare us to Singapore, they are at least 10 years ahead of us,” he said at a press conference that day.

‘Anywhere except the Philippines’

Sadly, what happened last Sunday brought us irreversible damage and major inconvenience to tens of thousands of passengers.

I heard that in Singapore, some foreign tourists planning to head off to Boracay after landing in Manila, changed their plans and looked for other destinations instead.

Overheard from these foreigners: “Anywhere except the Philippines!”

For sure, Sec. Jimmy and his team or the Marcos administration for that matter only inherited this problem but it is now their duty to address it.

Clearly, our aviation system – among many other systems in this country – is old and outdated. Did the previous administrations do anything to upgrade it? How about maintenance efforts?

That said, I wonder what former transportation secretary Art Tugade and the Duterte administration did to address this system. And to think secretary Tugade even wanted his son to manage our airport.

Last Sunday’s New Year chaos puts the spotlight on how we run things in this country.

As a reader pointed out, “Whatever is in place is dependent on the person in charge and not on proven procedures.”

How many more snafus can this country bear?

