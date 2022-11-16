^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Low talent competitiveness

The Philippine Star
November 16, 2022 | 12:00am

We already know that Filipino 10-year-old students have a serious problem with reading comprehension and perform poorly in other education indicators. The country’s 10-notch slide in the 2022 Global Talent Competitiveness Index or GTCI is just the latest validation of the urgent need to improve the quality of Philippine education to a level that is at least at par with its regional peers.

Published by the INSEAD Business School, Portulans Institute and Human Capital Leadership Institute, the GTCI assesses how countries and cities enable, grow, attract and retain talent.

Within Southeast Asia, the Philippines ranked 80th among 133 countries – behind not only consistent overachiever Singapore, which placed second overall after Switzerland, and oil-rich Brunei (41st place), but also Malaysia (45th), Vietnam (74th) and Thailand (75th). At least the Philippines was ahead of Indonesia (82nd), Laos (99th) and Cambodia (103rd).

For a country whose consumption-driven economy is heavily dependent on the remittances of its 10-million-strong army of overseas workers, the Philippines’ place in the GTCI, and its 10-spot fall in the current rankings, should be a serious cause for concern.

The GTCI report notes that the level of economic prosperity and the capacity to invest in education clearly affect the quality of education. The top 10 countries in the GTCI are all upper-income economies. Following Switzerland and Singapore are Denmark, the United States, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Among cities, Manila – or Metro Manila – also slipped in ranking, from 128th last year to 129th place. The top cities in the GTCI are San Francisco, Boston, Zurich, Seattle, Lausanne, Singapore, Geneva, Helsinki, Munich and Dublin.

The Philippines may have limited resources, but political will and government spending priorities also play a part in delivering quality education. Vietnam, a lower middle-income economy like the Philippines, is ahead in the GTCI.

President Marcos has correctly emphasized the need to refocus on teaching STEM or science, technology, engineering and mathematics. He has also expressed his objective of restoring English proficiency among all Filipinos.

So far, however, his education secretary seems preoccupied with inculcating military-type discipline among the youth, and eradicating “subversive” ideas from the public school environment. This can prove to be a slippery slope: anything that contradicts the narrative about the true, the good and the beautiful about the current dispensation and the forebears of its top officials may be deemed subversive.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization had warned about the adverse impact of prolonged lockdowns on education. UNESCO also noted that students in developing countries like the Philippines are bearing the brunt of the adverse impact of two years of remote learning. The government will need to work double-time on education to catch up with the world.

