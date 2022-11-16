Apologies

In the wake of the crowd crush that killed 158 mostly young people in South Korea’s popular nightlife district Itaewon, we are again seeing the remarkable aspects of that culture.

The police in the capital Seoul quickly admitted its failure at crowd control and publicly apologized.

But the apology isn’t enough; probers have retrieved all police surveillance footage of the area plus communications, from the hours before the crowd started building up along that narrow downsloping street leading to a popular department store.

A senior police intelligence officer under investigation for the deletion of a report submitted three days before the tragedy, seeking support for crowd management, was found dead last Friday at his home, in an apparent case of suicide.

Colleagues wrote anonymously that he had been under extreme stress over the Halloween weekend crowd crush.

Suicide is rather common for the stressed and shamed in that country. But so are public apologies.

A post that went viral on social media showed a uniformed policeman trying to prevent disaster, and managing to stop people from entering the narrow street and aggravating the crowding. Others joined him in his effort, but it was like trying to stop a tsunami; the tragedy unfolded, like a horror movie.

The policeman was not the one who posted the video. And instead of reveling in his newfound popularity, he mourned that he failed to stop the disaster.

Such attitudes can also be expected in Japan, where officials publicly apologize when trains arrive even a few minutes late – or early.

* * *

I can’t imagine such an apology ever being issued in our country, under such circumstances. The likelier reaction among those responsible for crowd control would be finger-pointing.

There was, after all, no organized event. People simply flocked to Itaewon for Halloween revelry for the first time since COVID mobility restrictions were imposed in early 2020.

Stories have since come out, written by people who survived being nearly crushed in a crowd. I experienced this during a visit to Shanghai some years ago. The pedestrian-only street was wide enough, but there were simply too many people and breathing was becoming a problem for me. As the crowd began moving like a powerful wave, pushing me along, I managed to extricate myself and duck into a small shop. The wave of people eventually passed, but it gave me a scare.

The Koreans, however, don’t look like they are going to accept any cop-out explanation that s**t happens, don’t look at us.

Even that heroic cop in the viral video has said the police could have done better.

Two weeks after the tragedy, Koreans are impatient for probe results, and are demanding the heads of higher-ups, led by no less than the interior minister.

As of yesterday, the minister was hanging on to his post. But based on the history of that country, accountability for those 158 deaths will go higher than the cops assigned to Itaewon.

This is, after all, a society where a former president threw himself off a cliff after being linked to a corruption scandal.

That cop under investigation has done something similar. There is a keen sense of shame for lapses or wrongdoing.

* * *

Contrast this with what happened when hired gun Joel Escorial, fearing for his life after he saw his face on surveillance video being flashed all over the news, surrendered and confessed to pulling the trigger that killed broadcaster Percy Lapid.

On the same day that Escorial was presented to the media, the middleman that he tagged in the contract killing was himself asphyxiated to death by gang leaders in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Identified through the “totality of circumstances” as the mastermind, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag has been suspended indefinitely.

At the very least, he should be apologizing for the lapses that allowed the execution (by plastic bag) of a prisoner under his watch.

The Philippine National Police has said it had asked BuCor / NBP officials about a prisoner named Jun Villamor days before Escorial came out in public. Even if there are several Villamor Juniors in the NBP (whether surname or middle name), all of them should have been regarded as high-value and provided maximum security – which is what their sector in Bilibid is supposed to be.

Instead Bantag has been fulminating against Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, with the harangue deteriorating into infantile name-calling reminiscent of the previous president to whom he owes his position.

Meanwhile, Bantag’s loyal sidekick Ricardo Zulueta, who is accused of directly receiving the order from the suspended BuCor chief to have Lapid taken out, has vanished.

There are fears that Zulueta might be found buried in the excavation near the BuCor director’s quarters, which Bantag claims is meant for a swimming pool. His replacement, Gregorio Catapang, has said there is already a swimming pool in the area.

One thing is certain: if Zulueta is still around, we won’t be hearing an apology from him either.

* * *

We have a sad but true saying in our country, about there being not just 10 but 12 Commandments. The 11th is, thou shall not get caught. The 12th: thou shall not admit.

It is said that if you ask NBP inmates, nearly all of them will claim innocence of the crime for which they are serving time. They will claim that they have been framed, they will blame corrupt judges or incompetent lawyers. But they will not blame themselves, and they won’t admit that what they did was wrong.

But we see this attitude even among our public officials.

The readiness to apologize for wrongdoing or a mistake is part of a strong sense of public accountability. We’re seeing this in South Korea: a strong sense of right and wrong, and it isn’t even rooted in religion, but in civic responsibility.

This has to be among the reasons they are where they are now, economically and even culturally, and we are stuck among the low-income, comprehension-challenged countries.