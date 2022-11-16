Corrected with love

I much prefer the firm but gentle correction of the Lord than the praises of men.

Correction for many can be humiliating, offensive or discouraging. But if you know the character and intent of the one giving the correction, it can actually be like a trip to the gym or the doctor where the process is dreadful but you find yourself glad to have gone in. You feel refreshed and unburdened but this only happens when we open ourselves up to God with humility and much self-awareness of where we are or how we have been thinking.

It has been a while since I experienced God’s correction and it is not because I have been a “good boy” or “very spiritual” but rather because I have been so self-absorbed, almost obsessed in my pursuits that you tend to go full speed ahead, excessively focused on the goal, the prize or the target. Others, on the other hand, simply trudge along “with their nose to ground like hound dogs,” unable to see the dangers or warning signs.

Last week I found myself in hot pursuit of livestock that I “really, really needed and wanted” for our small farm in Lipa. You’ll notice I said “really, really,” followed by “needed and wanted.” That’s the first sign that something is off, when we become the number one salesman on an idea that we sell to ourselves almost with desperation. I was obsessed with getting the deal done that I actually started sending out prayers and asking friends to cover us in prayer. We call that “trying to twist God’s arm.”

The line between need and greed slowly blurred as I got closer and closer to making the negotiations and sale happen. My friend who was representing me via “live” video on Viber had closed one deal and we expected to move on to four more by lunch time. Morning soon became noon, lunch had become dinner and one day had turned into several days.

To my annoyance, the other party started offering other choices that were never part of our discussions and this led me to wonder and soon suspect that the seller might have simply accommodated my friend on the first sale because he was a local official and a neighbor of theirs but was not intending to honor the rest and most important part of our negotiations. Was he suddenly “ghosting” us?

Alongside annoyance came suspicion. What are the chances that the first item we bought could be inferior? It wasn’t much of an “appetizer” but we took the bait just to close the best part of the deal and now we were already dealing with an assistant. By the fourth day, I was fed up. I told my friend to walk away and not honor our part of the sale since they were not delivering on all the goods. I found the absence of the seller disrespectful and unprofessional, to say the least. My friend knew there was no talking me out of pulling out because several days had passed, so he agreed – with palpable reluctance that I ignored as I fumed in annoyance and disappointment.

Sunday rolled in and I attended church and the title of this month’s series is “Thinking Outside the Bucks.” I assumed it would be all about wealth creation or financial management or such. But the first word in bold caps was “Covetousness.” I immediately felt it hit my gut and my head sink down my shoulder. While the example mentioned was about people with 100 pairs of shoes or watch collectors wanting more, all I could hear was TOO MANY chickens!

I involuntarily raised my hand in guilt even if the pastor was not asking a show of hands among the guilty. I acknowledged that it was MY problem and I had to temper my need and my greed. I thought the issue had been raised, admitted and settled. But it was just the start of my therapy session with the Lord. When I reached home I felt the Lord leading my reflections on the week’s activities and frustration, particularly the unsettled and soon to be terminated negotiations.

I found myself confronted by the realization that at the start of it all, I was praying and asking others to cover me in prayers so that God would bless me with his favor. But right after the word “Amen” I was already on overdrive telling my friend how to negotiate, second guessing the other party with a heavy sprinkling of doubt and suspicion that clearly exposed my impatience, lack of faith and unwillingness to wait on the hand of God to move things forward. The analogy was, “Please help me God, but in the meantime I’ll push this cart along, if you don’t mind.”

And when things did not go as expected and on my schedule, I moved to press the RED button to torpedo the agreement entered into by my friend on my behalf. He put his face to the deal and here I was about to embarrass and dishonor him among his constituent and neighbors just because I felt ghosted and insulted by a complete stranger I had never even met. Just for effect the Lord threw in: Word of honor, remember?

I immediately spoke to my friend, apologized profusely and sincerely and told him that even if the other party decides to “Dis” us, I will still make payments on what we said we would buy, regardless of quality or outcome. To this day, it’s still up in the air but it is no longer a concern.

Then last Monday evening while visiting a friend, I got an offer I could not resist, at a price I could not believe, for stock that was far better! God had a better plan waiting the minute I stepped aside and watched him!

Thank You, Lord.