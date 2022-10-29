^

Opinion

FM Jr: Counterinsurgency news will boost tourism

AT GROUND LEVEL - Satur C. Ocampo - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2022 | 12:00am

Speaking last Thursday in Davao City, and formally declaring the Davao Region (Region XI) to be “insurgency-free” after more than 50 years of armed conflict between government security forces and revolutionary fighters of the New People’s Army (NPA), Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated:

“To celebrate this victory, I believe there is no better way to commemorate the eradication of insurgency in Davao than to declare the region as a tourism and investment-ready destination. This declaration serves as a timely platform to boost Davao’s post-pandemic economic growth and leverage the region’s abundant resources and [economic/business] opportunities.”

Then he added: “It is my hope that all the things you have achieved here in Davao can also be replicated across the country.”

The formal declaration ceremony was held in Panacan, Davao City. Earlier, on Oct. 12, the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC, composed of governors of Davao’s five provinces and key military and police officers) had already made its own declaration. The five provinces are Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental.

As achievements, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) claimed the following: A total of 1,749 insurgent fighters had been “neutralized” by the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division since 2016.  Of that total, 107 were declared killed, 217 captured and 1,425 surrendered.

While sounding celebratory, Marcos Jr. also took a cautionary stance. He said, “Moving forward, we take an optimistic and cautious step to mind that the goal of achieving a long, lasting peace and order in the region cannot end just with this declaration.”

Note that he mentioned “long, lasting peace and order” that mainly involves policing work, rather than a broader “lasting peace” which largely entails social, economic and political reforms that peace advocacy groups have been urging for years.

Warning of the possibility of the region going “back to square one,” which he said the government cannot afford to happen, Marcos Jr. told his audience:

“We will need to sustain [the ‘insurgency-free’ declaration] with a whole-of-nation approach to peace and development to prevent terrorist and lawless elements from recruiting, regrouping and regaining power over our countrymen.”

He called on the armed forces, government agencies, local government units and communities to “continue working together to seize the gains in the region and ensure that we will carry this momentum toward the future.”

His statements implied that the counterinsurgency deployment of government troops in tandem with police forces will remain in the region.

To which the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) spokesperson Marco Valbuena replied that the AFP’s “insurgency-free” declaration was “self-deceiving and a huge exaggeration.” In an interview with PhilStar.com, Valbuena pointed out that huge numbers of troops remain in the region:

“Kung wala nang NPA sa Davao Region, bakit napakalaki pa rin ng deployment ng AFP sa lugar, at humihingi pa ng dagdag na badyet? Sila siguro ang dapat tanungin: Kung wala nang NPA sa Davao, may katumbas ba ito ng pagbawas nila ng armadong pwersa doon?”

But in his speech, Marcos Jr. didn’t answer Valbuena’s questions. Instead, he took note of the officially reported decline in the registered investments in the Davao region (more than 61 percent), with tourist arrivals dipping by at least 70 percent. He expressed confidence that with the insurgency-free declaration, the negative trend could be reversed through the coordinated efforts of all “stakeholders.”

“I think you already have begun to reverse the trend and usher in a new era of growth and opportunities for our people,” he told his audience. “Hence, we can say, with a greater level of confidence, that we have heard countless times that Mindanao is the land of promise. Now, let us begin to fulfill that promise.”

Among those who welcomed Marcos Jr.’s pronouncements was Davao Oriental Gov. Corazon Malanyaon, who noted it was “high time” this happened since they are promoting tourism in her province. “We have what it takes to be a premier tourist destination,” she claimed, and Davao Oriental is worth visiting, adding, however, that “the tourism industry is too sensitive to peace and order.”

Davao Oriental’s Provincial POC declared the province “insurgency-free and development-ready” in a resolution issued on Sept. 21, after the NPA’s Guerrilla Front 18 was declared “dismantled” and “all areas of the province are now cleared and [there are] no more ‘influenced areas’ left.”

Some insurgents remain in the province, acknowledged Army Brig. Gen. Oliver Maquiling, but “they can no longer implement the basic functions of the [guerrilla] front.” “We saturated the (NPA) concentration areas with convergence forces, services and interventions,” he bragged.

Earlier this year, two other Davao provinces were declared insurgency free: Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental.

On June 22, shortly before he ceased to be President Duterte’s national security adviser, retired AFP chief Hermogenes Esperon Jr. presided over a ceremony in Nabunturan declaring the province insurgency free. The AFP claimed that the eight “full-blown” NPA guerrilla fronts had been “either dismantled or destroyed.”

CPP spokesperson Valbuena told Inquirer.net at the time that there was “widespread disenchantment and indignation” among the people who were being driven away from their lands to “give way to the expansion of tourism projects, mining operations and banana and palm oil plantations in Davao de Oro and across Mindanao.”

Then on Aug. 21, Davao Occidental’s PPOC declared the province insurgency-free. Defense department officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. dispatched a message which stated: “I tip my hat off [sic] to our security forces, the men and women of the [AFP] and the [PNP] who painstakingly worked hard with the [local governments] and the populace to free the province… from insurgency.”

Valbuena wasn’t impressed: “The AFP can believe and declare all they want. For 50 years now, nothing has stopped them from making such grand pronouncements even if they had to eat their words later. And I am certain that they will again eat their words, sooner or later.”

*      *      *

Email: [email protected]

NPA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The ‘uninformed’ secretary

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
During his recent visit to Bacolod, President Bongbong Marcos a.k.a. the Secretary of Agriculture was informed about sporadic cases of African swine fever in Western Visayas.
Opinion
fbtw

Manila airport chief replaced while cleaning old mess

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
Confusion reigned at Manila International Airport Wednesday, Oct. 26. News flashed at 10:30 a.m. that general manager Cesar Chiong, appointed only 100 days ago, had been replaced. But Transport Secretary...
Opinion
fbtw

Swashbuckling prisons chief

By SENTINEL | By Ramon T. Tulfo | 2 days ago
Flamboyant Gerald Bantag, director-general of the Bureau of Corrections, thought he could discipline the guards and inmates at the New Bilibid Prisons.
Opinion
fbtw

Following the money

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
Here we are, two weeks since Joel Escorial surrendered out of fear that he would be neutralized after his image caught on surveillance video was made public.
Opinion
fbtw

Role of SC in the rule of law

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Chief Justice is among the 13 of Duterte-appointed Magistrates at the 15-man SC.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

EDITORIAL - Safe travels for Undas

1 hour ago
In this long Undas weekend, the primordial concern must be public safety. On top of the lingering threat of COVID infection as the highly infectious Omicron subvariants spread in several regions, a tropical cyclone...
Opinion
fbtw

Courageous

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 hour ago
We are dazzled by the bravery of the Ukrainian people resisting Russian invasion.
Opinion
fbtw

Passing the baton

By FOOD FOR THOUGHT | By Chit U. Juan | 1 hour ago
Recently we have been attending meetings with regional associations, particularly women entrepreneur groups and coffee sector groups. These are federations formed in ASEAN to better represent the special sectors,...
Opinion
fbtw

Let investigators do the investigating

By SENTINEL | By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 hour ago
The public commiserates with journalist Roy Mabasa whose brother, Percival a.k.a. Percy Lapid, was assassinated recently, apparently due to his hard-hitting commentaries on his radio show.
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Inchig up, but still weak

1 day ago
Since 2016, the Philippines has continuously slid in terms of adherence to the rule of law, as assessed in an annual index drawn up by the independent non-profit World Justice Project.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with