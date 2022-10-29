Passing the baton

Recently we have been attending meetings with regional associations, particularly women entrepreneur groups and coffee sector groups. These are federations formed in ASEAN to better represent the special sectors, namely women entrepreneurs and coffee actors.

Over the last ten years, we see ourselves getting more mature and seasoned, making the entry of the second generation very vital. The older ones must give way to the younger set, ensuring sustainability of our initiatives introduced a few years ago and to be carried on by the next generation.

It is wonderful to note that in coffee, for example, we are seeing 25-year-olds stepping up to the plate to refresh and put a new spin to their parents’ business. We met two young ladies, Chloe and Emily Metcalf from Melbourne, who have imbibed their father’s passion for coffee and are now introducing plant-based milk alternatives that pair well with different coffee origins (source or provenance of the coffee bean). Yes, there is such a pairing suggestion, just like wine is paired with different food suggestions.

In ASEAN, we are building up the next generation of coffee players with children and relatives of the region’s older coffee companies. Knowing when we should be passing the torch should be on everyone’s agenda. The ASEAN region is the new frontier of coffee production as climate change has threatened the usual sources in Latin America and Africa, making ASEAN a source as a move to mitigate risk of declining coffee supply in the world.

The international coffee authorities also want to push local consumption in each ASEAN member-state, so if demand increases it may also drive local production. This is already happening in the Philippines as more new farmers take up coffee production.

The people who do not pass the baton, however, are our own farmers. The farmers of yore do not wish the same poverty and strife for their children that farming had them experience. So, early on, children of farmers are psyched out of farming and are encouraged to be OFWs, seafarers or any career, even being BPO agents, but not farming. This is why our average age of farmers remains high or old, and this is also why farms are sold to be used for purposes other than food production.

Though we have some young farmers who seem to like the romance of farming –especially in coffee – we still need to encourage more youth to get intro food production. And the group we must encourage must NOT be children of farmers, but a new breed of producers, armed with technology and a mindset to save the world from hunger. What is their incentive? This is what our LGUs, NGOs and consumers must support. Or we would face food insecurity very soon.

In Vietnam, after the war, in the 70s they gave incentives for young people to go to the mountains and grow coffee. Today, 50 years after, Vietnam is the biggest Robusta coffee producer in the world. From riding bicycles, they upgraded to motorbikes and today they have many rich people who became the new rich because of coffee. One crop made all the difference.

What can we do to encourage our youth to get into farming?

Be part of the Slow Food Youth Network – it is a global group that gathers the 18-35-year-olds into productive meetings to avoid food waste, get into food production and even wise use of natural food by chefs and food activists.

The National Youth Commission and the Department of Agriculture must put their heads together for a program that would appeal to the K-12 graduates to get into agribusiness.

Every LGU must start food gardens, earth markets and bring back 4H clubs.

State universities and colleges (SUCs) can use their grounds for food production – from coffee to vegetables and fruits.

The forest reserves can be planted to coffee and cacao with the collaboration of the DENR and DA.

We must make children more conscious about food production and use their best skills in tech and digital to do something sustainable about the sector.

I salute young farmers like AGREA’s Cherrie Atilano, Bohol’s Dalareich Polot in cacao and in coffee we have young women farmers from Sultan Kudarat, Iloilo, Davao Sur and Benguet. Young is defined in ASEAN as 45 years and below, and a good 20 years in farming can be a good start to ensure our food security for the next generation.

When we were gathering coffee farmers for our webinar today, we found out all six of them are women! They all believe that there is a future in coffee. This is the start of hopefully a green revolution of sorts. We can start with coffee, which can be intercropped with vegetables, coconut and even cacao.

If you miss it today, the webinar will be on the FB page of the Philippine Coffee Board so other women and youth may be inspired to follow their examples. This caps our celebration of Coffee Month and hopefully more young people get into coffee farming.

Other than these women, we have also met a group in Mountain Province who have started reforestation through coffee. These are indigenous youth from the Lias tribe of Cordillera who call themselves the Barlig Youth Reforestation Project. They have also formed a Slow Food community of eco-warriors for the preservation of the forest.

I am thankful to meet these young ones who give us hope that maybe the future can be bright for coffee and food production.

Meanwhile, to whom shall we pass the baton in our own industry, in our own sector? It’s time to look for these young ones who, after all, own the future.