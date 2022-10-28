The ‘uninformed’ secretary

During his recent visit to Bacolod, President Bongbong Marcos a.k.a. the Secretary of Agriculture was informed about sporadic cases of African swine fever in Western Visayas. In response, the President/DA Secretary reportedly ordered DA regional officials to implement ASF testing requirements for hog breeding farms or facilities. That looks good on paper, especially the newspaper, or as a sound byte, but it reveals that PBBM-Secretary was not properly informed on the complexity and the costs involved in implementing such instructions. Yes, it’s the right direction; yes, it is good to respond immediately but it’s literally “easier said than done” and guess who has to pay for it all!

Like any action, one must always be clear and determine intent and goal. Is the call for testing an immediate response to an immediate threat on the ground or within an identified area? Or is it a proactive, long-term preventive measure to throw into the mix of current government solutions to a national problem? What standard of testing does the President-Secretary want implemented; simple tracing and testing for the presence of the ASF virus in a herd, in farms or to track the path of a current outbreak from first area reported, up to the latest incident and locality in Western Visayas? What is the basis or reason for focusing on hog breeding facilities in particular? Will the presidential directive be limited to testing or will it also become a pricey and burdensome protocol similar to the rules and accreditation requirements imposed on poultry and gamefowl breeders before they can ship out a single feather to any point of Luzon, the Visayas or Mindanao?

Having been victimized by the destructive and economically damaging impact of ASF, I humbly and sincerely need to put out everything I have learned from ASF, first as a volunteer lecturer on backyard hog raising for BMeg, the country’s leading animal feeds manufacturer, and from my harrowing experience of dealing with ASF during one entire Christmas week.

Yes, the President’s call for ASF screening or testing is a good call but he should first see to it that the department that he now heads has the equipment, test kits and budget to directly conduct the testing for ASF in any part of the Philippines. When I needed to determine if ASF had hit my hogs during Christmas of 2019, I learned that there were only two laboratories that could conduct the tests, one private lab and one at the DA in Quezon City. The lines were long because of other type of tests being conducted, and the private lab charged quite a high price, given that the test kits were all imported. By the time I got the results, all 88 pigs and piglets were already manifesting all the symptoms of ASF and had to be put down immediately.

Second, the President should require random testing of all imported pork products, whether frozen or canned, in order to be sure that these are ASF-free and not infected meat that may end up as leftovers, trimmings or “kanin baboy,” which is how ASF spread. We are talking about a virus that can survive deep freeze for as long as three months. In fact, there should be a ban on off-loading leftovers from flights from abroad if possible. If other countries do not allow the entry of food and fruits, why can’t the Philippines ban the dumping of airline food leftovers in the country?

If the intention of the presidential directive is to track and curb the spread of ASF in Western Visayas or any other area of the Philippines, then the President would be better advised to call on the Bureau of Animal Industry, DILG and the PNP/Highway Patrol to set up constant and consistent quarantine and animal health check points in established routes used for the transport of hogs/pigs and piglets. In general, it is possible to conduct physical and ocular inspection of hogs for the tell-tale signs of disease. Any certified provincial or local veterinarian ought to know enough if a pig is sick, regardless of whether it is ASF or something else. If it’s sick, it’s sick. If President Bongbong Marcos actually put the pressure on ALL city, municipal and provincial vets and hold them accountable for outbreaks, I am certain that the vigilance would increase exponentially. The problem is no one gets hell for failure to conduct the required surveillance, both for ASF and bird flu.

The presidential directive to conduct tests at breeding sites or farms is also redundant or “misplaced” because in general, all honest to goodness breeding farms are proactive when it comes to biosecurity. Most commercial farms now have multi-step protocols before any outsider or visitor can enter a commercial hog farm and especially a breeding farm. Buildings are set far apart, entry points require removal of clothing and footwear, followed by a disinfection spray or shower with anti-bacterial solutions, putting on personal protective equipment/PPE just like in laboratories and hospitals, and walkways and traffic areas are constantly disinfected. These breeding facilities carefully select suppliers and sources of breeders from ASF-free farms and all animals are quarantined anywhere from 30 to 90 days in a separate facility, depending on the strict level of vigilance and biosecurity standards.

I hope that President Bongbong watches out for the possibility that some of his officials may turn his directive into an excuse or basis for mandatory farm testing, registration both as business establishments and agricultural operations, requiring minimum capitalization and the like just like what they did to allegedly control the spread of bird flu. The DA ended up controlling and limiting the sale and shipment of poultry and gamefowl and made backyard raisers poorer. Given all the problems and challenges of poultry and hog raisers and the country in terms of food security, we need solutions, not more regulatory accreditations and RED TAPE!

* * *

E-mail: [email protected]