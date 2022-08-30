Use digital solutions to battle corruption

The cracks in the system will always be taken advantage of by unscrupulous government bureaucrats who act in collusion with unrepentant businessmen who will engage in malpractices to enrich themselves unfairly and unjustly.

One of the best solutions to combat this malaise is the immediate digitalization of government processes, especially those that would involve issuances of permits, computations of fees and approvals. A case in point is the alleged recycling of sugar importation permits.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) are on the edge of fully slugging it out on who is at fault and remiss in their official obligation to protect the welfare of our agricultural workers. The high-profile Senate Blue Ribbon committee is expected to unravel the mystery, hopefully within the next few weeks.

This, along with other problems that unavoidably worsen the revenue leakages and budget utilization, deprives the country to effectively utilize our meager resources. Sadly, this could have been significantly prevented had we digitalized our processes and data management earlier. Whether it is deliberate or not, the delay in launching a real electronic system of handling thousands of daily government transactions is a sure formula to allow corruption and inefficiencies to thrive.

Digitalize the processes. A fully digital system from the filing of applications for permits, such as those for importations, up to verifications must be beyond the manipulation because of vested interests.

In BOC, for example, from the filing of import entries to the computations of the required duties and taxes, to the payments of such obligations, up to the release of cleared imported goods must be in the virtual hands of a 100 percent computerized loop of approval process. There’s no room for human intervention if we aspire for almost error-free processes. Until today, discretion and judgment prevail in the agency. This must be corrected.

President Bongbong Marcos (BBM) has clearly expressed his direction to use technology as the backbone of creating an efficient government. We must, therefore, invest in technology to strengthen the power of the state in pursuing its interests.

Going back to BOC, the newly installed commissioner, Filemon Ruiz, whom I know personally, must work double-time on his organization’s modernization. Otherwise, any further delay will be contrary to the specific directives of BBM to fully computerize the processes in the delivery of services.

Provide the digital linkages among critical and strategic agencies. Data must be shared and linked among relevant agencies. Our IT experts could create the needed digital infrastructure that is dependable and safe from being abused. Real time verification of permits and approvals can be easily accessed by the concerned government regulators and other stakeholders.

To hypothetically demonstrate, in a digital environment, permits for sugar importation can be instantly checked by BOC from the SRA whether such permit has been used already and is now being recycled. The system will simply reject or stop the processing of the imported items’ release once the system digitally recognizes the attempt to use the spurious permit.

This digital linkage can be done. In fact, such linkages already exist between BOC and the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and even with the SRA. But the easy override feature of the system negates the purpose of digitalization where human intervention must be at its barest minimum. We must have 100 percent inter-agency digital coordination. I believe the new chief of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Secretary Ivan Uy, can competently champion in building this digital infrastructure for BBM’s administration. He is an expert in this field and his no-nonsense approach can catapult our digital capabilities to global standards.

Accountabilities will have a digital footprint. Another unique aspect of fully digitalized government processes is the establishment of clear responsibilities and accountabilities. Data analytics can easily provide the necessary information on the specific steps undertaken by the government employees or units involved in processing permits and computing payments. This is assuming that there still is a minimal level of intervention needed from government workers or officials.

Understanding and using the big data that will be generated can also provide a sound basis for the formulation of strategic plans and daily operational tools for our agencies.

We are already living in a highly connected digital world. We must embrace innovation as a minimum requirement if we are to improve the services that our government will render. Our people deserve nothing less.