EDITORIAL - You can run but you can’t hide

After all the unresolved complaints about law enforcers’ abuses in the previous administration’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs, it is refreshing to see disciplinary action being meted swiftly on Philippine National Police officers accused of wrongdoing.

Last Friday, the Quezon City Police District sacked Lt. Col. Alexander Barredo as commander of the QCPD Station 3 along with traffic investigator S/MSgt. Jose Soriano and Cpl. Joan Vicente. The three face accusations of trying to cover up a hit-and-run accident on Aug. 6 in Barangay Quirino 2-A that killed tricycle driver Joel Laroa, wherein the suspect is Lt. Col. Mark Julio Abong, at the time the chief of the QCPD’s criminal investigation and detection unit.

Abong, who claimed his black Ford Ranger pickup truck was being driven by a caretaker when it hit Laroa’s tricycle, was the first to be sacked. Abong has been suspended for 90 days by the Quezon City People’s Law Enforcement Board, where Laroa’s relatives had filed their complaint. Soriano, in his investigation, initially reported Abong merely as the Ford Ranger’s owner, with the driver at the time of the accident unknown. This was later amended to tag a caretaker identified by Abong as Ronald Centino, who has allegedly gone missing.

Whether Centino is a real person and Abong is telling the truth will be up to authorities to determine. In the meantime, he and the Station 3 members have been relieved of their duties to prevent them from influencing the probe.

It helped that Laroa’s victims had pursued their complaint before the PLEB. Local government units created PLEBs by virtue of Republic Act 8551, the PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998. Video footage and witnesses’ accounts bolstered the suspicions of Laroa’s relatives that it was Abong himself who was driving the pickup truck when it tried to overtake a Station 3 police patrol car and hit the tricycle, which was reportedly on the opposite lane. Instead of helping Laroa and his female passenger, the Ranger sped away.

Laroa was taken to a hospital but died of blood loss from an injured left leg. His relatives lament that he might have been saved if he had been rushed immediately to a hospital by the driver of the Ranger. Tricycle passenger Rozelle Morales was also injured but survived.

Unlike most victims of suspected extrajudicial killings, it looks like Laroa might get justice. While the Quezon City PLEB deserves much of the credit for this, holding the police accountable for wrongdoing will strengthen public trust in the PNP.