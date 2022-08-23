^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - You can run but you can’t hide

The Philippine Star
August 23, 2022 | 12:00am

After all the unresolved complaints about law enforcers’ abuses in the previous administration’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs, it is refreshing to see disciplinary action being meted swiftly on Philippine National Police officers accused of wrongdoing.

Last Friday, the Quezon City Police District sacked Lt. Col. Alexander Barredo as commander of the QCPD Station 3 along with traffic investigator S/MSgt. Jose Soriano and Cpl. Joan Vicente. The three face accusations of trying to cover up a hit-and-run accident on Aug. 6 in Barangay Quirino 2-A that killed tricycle driver Joel Laroa, wherein the suspect is Lt. Col. Mark Julio Abong, at the time the chief of the QCPD’s criminal investigation and detection unit.

Abong, who claimed his black Ford Ranger pickup truck was being driven by a caretaker when it hit Laroa’s tricycle, was the first to be sacked. Abong has been suspended for 90 days by the Quezon City People’s Law Enforcement Board, where Laroa’s relatives had filed their complaint. Soriano, in his investigation, initially reported Abong merely as the Ford Ranger’s owner, with the driver at the time of the accident unknown. This was later amended to tag a caretaker identified by Abong as Ronald Centino, who has allegedly gone missing.

Whether Centino is a real person and Abong is telling the truth will be up to authorities to determine. In the meantime, he and the Station 3 members have been relieved of their duties to prevent them from influencing the probe.

It helped that Laroa’s victims had pursued their complaint before the PLEB. Local government units created PLEBs by virtue of Republic Act 8551, the PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998. Video footage and witnesses’ accounts bolstered the suspicions of Laroa’s relatives that it was Abong himself who was driving the pickup truck when it tried to overtake a Station 3 police patrol car and hit the tricycle, which was reportedly on the opposite lane. Instead of helping Laroa and his female passenger, the Ranger sped away.

Laroa was taken to a hospital but died of blood loss from an injured left leg. His relatives lament that he might have been saved if he had been rushed immediately to a hospital by the driver of the Ranger. Tricycle passenger Rozelle Morales was also injured but survived.

Unlike most victims of suspected extrajudicial killings, it looks like Laroa might get justice. While the Quezon City PLEB deserves much of the credit for this, holding the police accountable for wrongdoing will strengthen public trust in the PNP.

DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Glory be to the wife

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
By all indicators, Jose is a great guy doing so well in his career, raking in large amounts of cash through his multiple income streams.
Opinion
fbtw

Hitching on Starlink a bumpy space ride

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 2 days ago
Government officials must aim high in looking for ways to provide the “Free WiFi for All” promised under Republic Act 10929, but also keep their feet firmly on the ground so as not to be carried away...
Opinion
fbtw

Wrong place, wrong time?

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 3 days ago
Dismissed deputy immigration commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles and retired police colonel Wally Sombero have started serving their life sentences for plunder at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa.
Opinion
fbtw

Back to school, more traffic woes, too

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
Today is the first day of the resumption of face-to-face classes in many, if not all, public and private schools all over the country.
Opinion
fbtw

PBBM’s major assets: articulateness and eloquence

BABEâ€™S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 2 days ago
As I head back to Washington, D.C. after being in Manila for several weeks, I am very pleased to know that I will have a good working relationship with our new Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ric Manalo and his te...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest

Telcos must adjust to alien cyber giant?

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 56 minutes ago
The government must level the playing field in the competition for service superiority between a foreign technological Goliath challenging the local Davids who have pioneered in the local broadband internet mar...
Opinion
fbtw

Education

FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | 56 minutes ago
Yesterday, 28 million students flocked to schools across the archipelago for face-to-face classes, the first time they do so after over two years. From early reports, it appears the day passed without much inci...
Opinion
fbtw

Solidarity of voices

TOWARDS JUSTICE - By Emmeline Aglipay-Villar | 56 minutes ago
“When a reader falls in love with a book, it leaves its essence inside him, like radioactive fallout in an arable field, and after that there are certain crops that will no longer grow in him, while other,...
Opinion
fbtw

Deal with them severely

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 56 minutes ago
A South African national was arrested at the Manila international airport for carrying 21.215 kilograms of suspected shabu crack or ice in US street parlance which would have had a street value of P144.3 millio...
Opinion
fbtw

High school ROTC?

POINT OF VIEW - By Dan Albert S. de Padua | 56 minutes ago
Full disclosure: I enjoyed ROTC. So much so that I devoted four years to military training in the UP Corps of Cadets.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with