EDITORIAL - No more term extension

Elections are the ultimate manifestation of the people’s will in a democracy. They are meant to refresh mandates, offering a chance, as in a new year, to ring out the old and ring in the new. Officials are voted for a fixed term, during which their constituents decide whether they deserve a fresh mandate or if others might do better.

These principles are undermined by the propensity of both Malacañang and Congress to keep postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan or youth council elections, effectively extending the terms of incumbents.

The elections were first postponed in 2016, when the October schedule was moved to the next year, in October 2017. This was again deferred to May 2018, when it pushed through. The next elections were scheduled in May this year, but moved to Dec. 5, ostensibly to save P5.7 billion. But why would a separate election be cheaper than one that is held simultaneously with the general elections? What the move earned for its proponents was the gratitude of the hundreds of thousands of officials at the grassroots who got a term extension of half a year.

Now lawmakers are invoking savings of P8.4 billion in pushing for yet another postponement of the polls by at least another year. But a postponement merely defers the disbursement of the amount. In another year, the elections will surely cost more, considering the high inflation rate.

The P8.4 billion will supposedly be used instead for COVID response. But the funds are already appropriated under the national budget for 2022. Can the amount be realigned? And if the government is so concerned about the COVID response, why did it act too late and allow P5.1 billion worth of vaccines procured by the private sector to go to waste instead of allowing the jabs to be used for an expanded booster program?

In the previous administration, barangay officials have been arrested and indicted for drug trafficking and accused of misusing pandemic financial aid. There are complaints linking others to anomalies in the implementation of the conditional cash transfer. Why do they deserve another term extension?

Finally, there is the ultimate objective of elections, which is to refresh mandates. Other people must be given a chance to serve – and there are many who are interested in replacing the incumbents. Postponing elections on the pretext of saving public funds sets an ugly precedent for all electoral exercises in a democracy.