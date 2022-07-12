^

Opinion

Our unvarnished truth

PERCEPTIONS - Ariel Nepomuceno - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2022 | 12:00am

Sooner, not later, reality will catch up. The country will awaken from the hypnotic trans of the latest overwhelming electoral victory of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

The historic mandate entrusted by the majority of voters unequivocally means that our people are expecting that solutions to our perennial problems on poverty, government inefficiencies, corruption, criminality, environmental abuses and economic backwardness are to be delivered without delay. Unfortunately, this is far from the truth. Hence, in my humble opinion, the new administration, especially its communication apparatus, must manage the expectations of a people that yearn for immediate results.

Many are desperate and merely survive their daily battle against soaring prices of basic commodities. At least 26 million Filipinos are living below the poverty threshold. Around 3 million workers are in diaspora in foreign lands to keep their families afloat. More than 20 of our provinces are considered poor. More than 20 million agricultural and food sector workers are trapped in rural hopelessness, where the chance to move up in the social ladder is almost a myth. Our educational standards and students’ performances are miserably ranked relative to other nations, which accurately imply that the competitiveness of the next generation is almost compromised. Inflation is currently at 4-6 percent while our currency’s value is diminishing. All these are happening against the backdrop of a diplomatic dilemma where we must carefully navigate along the skirmishes between the United States and our neighbor, China.

To paraphrase the words of the late Prime Minister Winston Churchill, “Tell the truth to the British people!”

We must also unravel and recognize the real situation and the necessary solutions. We must bravely announce our version of the unvarnished truth!

Real economic progress cannot be felt immediately. The most effective economic framework and infrastructure that will redeem our people from poverty and make the entire country progressive can be installed within the term of the current administration. But even if the economic managers quickly formulate and roll out the blueprint for our unhampered development, the benefits and fruits will only be experienced years after BBM has left office in 2028.

Fiscal and banking reforms were already in motion especially during the term of former president Gloria Arroyo. But the outcome of those efforts was not readily felt during GMA’s time. All economists will agree that the impact of such measures is intended to influence long-term results only.

Making our agricultural sector competitive and alleviating the farmers from their current plight will take years, even if genuine reforms are installed such as finally ending the smuggling of vegetables, grains and fruits. Modernizing our farming and marketing processes will take time. BBM’s decision to directly take up the cudgels for this sector is an official act of courage. But even if he is at the helm of saving our agriculture from its demise, meaningful and sustainable results will happen after his term. Self-sufficiency for our food will be accomplished when methodically pursued. But not at once.

Industrialization, if finally rolled-out, will also be for future generations to enjoy. BBM must set the roadmap for this and establish its pillars such as providing stable and cheaper electricity, transparency, ease in doing business, consistent regulatory policies, sanctity of contracts and solid logistical infrastructure. Even if he’s able to provide these pillars, among other requirements, the results will be for the future to enjoy.

Amending the Constitution must be done within the next three years. We need the necessary changes in the economic provisions of our 1987 Constitution such as property and commercial rights. Transparency issues must also be included. Best, of course, if basic political improvements will be adopted, such as strengthening our party system and possibly making the vote for the president a vote for his vice-president to institutionalize top-level unity on day one.

Limiting the property ownership among foreign citizens is already an anathema. This has discouraged substantial foreign direct investments. Furthermore, the 60-40 rule on corporate ownership has also damped the appetite of global players from directly participating in our local business arena.

Our Constitution must be a partner of progress, not a chain that prevents us from becoming competitive and vibrant.

The road ahead is uphill. Our people must fully understand where we are and where we shall be. We all want to be optimistic about our chances of finally ending our national problems. However, to avoid the vicious cycle of frustration and stagnation, we must begin with accepting the facts that define our real conditions. Solutions are on their way but sacrifices and short-term hardships must be endured.

By knowing our unvarnished truth, we can manage our common steps towards progress in a peaceful evolution.

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

‘Maritess’ in Malacañang

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
"Maritess” in Malacañang is currently sharing information that several factions are beginning to form among supporters of BBM and the division of sorts is happening as a result of nominations and endorsements...
Opinion
fbtw

‘No more secrets’

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
Although he had primary doses and booster shots, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. suffered reinfection from the highly contagious coronavirus disease 2019.
Opinion
fbtw

The quick brown fox

HINDSIGHT - By JOSE DALISAY | 1 day ago
Examining the machine in front of him, Monching could understand why it had ended up in his shop.
Opinion
fbtw

Stop using the Bible in pols’ oath-taking

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 2 days ago
"Do they still use the Bible to swear in witnesses in court?” FrNongnong, a Catholic priest tweeting as @iskrukutoy, asked yesterday.
Opinion
fbtw

What drugs is BBM taking for COVID-19?

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 1 hour ago
Malacañang may want to tell the people the medicines President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took, and has been taking, to beat back the COVID-19 virus and its variants that have infected him...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
EDITORIAL - Congested jails

EDITORIAL - Congested jails

1 hour ago
Some improvement has been recorded, but the current jail congestion rate of 397 percent, while down from 438 percent in 2019, is still not much to crow about.
Opinion
fbtw

Bankrupt

FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | 1 hour ago
On the day their government announced fuel supplies would run out, thousands of Sri Lankans marched on the presidential residence and occupied it.
Opinion
fbtw

More than bodies

TOWARDS JUSTICE - By Emmeline Aglipay-Villar | 1 hour ago
Women’s bodies have always been a contested space. Once they were seen as merely deficient versions of the bodies of men, and even when the theory shifted to acknowledging difference, the hierarchy remain...
Opinion
fbtw

Honor and responsibility

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 hour ago
Police Chief Tomoaki Onizuka of Nara Prefecture, where former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated, was full of remorse.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Weak deterrence

EDITORIAL - Weak deterrence

1 day ago
Penalties are imposed to serve as a deterrent against crime. The deterrence is inevitably weakened when it takes an eternity for justice to take its course.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with