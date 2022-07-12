Our unvarnished truth

Sooner, not later, reality will catch up. The country will awaken from the hypnotic trans of the latest overwhelming electoral victory of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

The historic mandate entrusted by the majority of voters unequivocally means that our people are expecting that solutions to our perennial problems on poverty, government inefficiencies, corruption, criminality, environmental abuses and economic backwardness are to be delivered without delay. Unfortunately, this is far from the truth. Hence, in my humble opinion, the new administration, especially its communication apparatus, must manage the expectations of a people that yearn for immediate results.

Many are desperate and merely survive their daily battle against soaring prices of basic commodities. At least 26 million Filipinos are living below the poverty threshold. Around 3 million workers are in diaspora in foreign lands to keep their families afloat. More than 20 of our provinces are considered poor. More than 20 million agricultural and food sector workers are trapped in rural hopelessness, where the chance to move up in the social ladder is almost a myth. Our educational standards and students’ performances are miserably ranked relative to other nations, which accurately imply that the competitiveness of the next generation is almost compromised. Inflation is currently at 4-6 percent while our currency’s value is diminishing. All these are happening against the backdrop of a diplomatic dilemma where we must carefully navigate along the skirmishes between the United States and our neighbor, China.

To paraphrase the words of the late Prime Minister Winston Churchill, “Tell the truth to the British people!”

We must also unravel and recognize the real situation and the necessary solutions. We must bravely announce our version of the unvarnished truth!

Real economic progress cannot be felt immediately. The most effective economic framework and infrastructure that will redeem our people from poverty and make the entire country progressive can be installed within the term of the current administration. But even if the economic managers quickly formulate and roll out the blueprint for our unhampered development, the benefits and fruits will only be experienced years after BBM has left office in 2028.

Fiscal and banking reforms were already in motion especially during the term of former president Gloria Arroyo. But the outcome of those efforts was not readily felt during GMA’s time. All economists will agree that the impact of such measures is intended to influence long-term results only.

Making our agricultural sector competitive and alleviating the farmers from their current plight will take years, even if genuine reforms are installed such as finally ending the smuggling of vegetables, grains and fruits. Modernizing our farming and marketing processes will take time. BBM’s decision to directly take up the cudgels for this sector is an official act of courage. But even if he is at the helm of saving our agriculture from its demise, meaningful and sustainable results will happen after his term. Self-sufficiency for our food will be accomplished when methodically pursued. But not at once.

Industrialization, if finally rolled-out, will also be for future generations to enjoy. BBM must set the roadmap for this and establish its pillars such as providing stable and cheaper electricity, transparency, ease in doing business, consistent regulatory policies, sanctity of contracts and solid logistical infrastructure. Even if he’s able to provide these pillars, among other requirements, the results will be for the future to enjoy.

Amending the Constitution must be done within the next three years. We need the necessary changes in the economic provisions of our 1987 Constitution such as property and commercial rights. Transparency issues must also be included. Best, of course, if basic political improvements will be adopted, such as strengthening our party system and possibly making the vote for the president a vote for his vice-president to institutionalize top-level unity on day one.

Limiting the property ownership among foreign citizens is already an anathema. This has discouraged substantial foreign direct investments. Furthermore, the 60-40 rule on corporate ownership has also damped the appetite of global players from directly participating in our local business arena.

Our Constitution must be a partner of progress, not a chain that prevents us from becoming competitive and vibrant.

The road ahead is uphill. Our people must fully understand where we are and where we shall be. We all want to be optimistic about our chances of finally ending our national problems. However, to avoid the vicious cycle of frustration and stagnation, we must begin with accepting the facts that define our real conditions. Solutions are on their way but sacrifices and short-term hardships must be endured.

By knowing our unvarnished truth, we can manage our common steps towards progress in a peaceful evolution.