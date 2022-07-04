^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Heavy burden

The Philippine Star
July 4, 2022 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Heavy burden

In several areas of Metro Manila, compliance with traffic rules has improved. Thanks goes mostly to the implementation of no-contact apprehension, which not only compels adherence to traffic rules but also eliminates opportunities for kotong or extortion of motorists by traffic enforcers.

Amid the economic woes brought by the pandemic and now skyrocketing fuel prices, however, there are motorists who find the fines imposed under the no-contact apprehension, typically ranging from P1,500 to P3,000 per violation, a heavy burden and at times excessive and unreasonable. For a motorcycle delivery rider and jeepney driver, such amounts constitute net earnings for a day or two.

While the fines can be contested, a motorist may have to spend half a day waiting in line at city hall to do so. And the complaint may be disregarded.

A common problem is that only a few traffic lights are smart devices that provide the time before the yellow and red lights come on. Many motorists have been caught in the middle of an intersection by a red light because of the absence of such time alerts, and are then slapped with a fine of P2,000.

Then there are traffic warning signs that are not prominently displayed, or unreasonable prohibitions, such as preventing a right turn upon a red light when there is no incoming traffic from any direction. There are also traffic lights that are unnecessary and should be disabled, such as the one in front of the Department of Public Works and Highways main office. Manila traffic enforcers wait in the bushes to pounce on motorists who disregard the useless stoplight.

Local governments that enforce no-contact apprehension must first ensure that smart traffic lights are in place. This must be done before the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Land Transportation Office begin a data-sharing program under which motorists will be notified of traffic violations by email and text messages. Stoplights that are not needed must be disabled. Most people prefer to follow the law, but the law must serve a clear purpose and be reasonable.

TRAFFIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

‘Out in the open, no more secrets’

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 2 days ago
The past cannot be undone, but the future holds great promise. Forgive and forget whatever was done in the past.
Opinion
fbtw

Media under Marcos: Lapdog or watchdog?

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 1 day ago
As a junior version of the late Ferdinand Marcos who justified his repressive martial law media policy as part of “constitutional authoritarianism,” will his son, President Bongbong Marcos, handle the...
Opinion
fbtw

Day of reckoning?

SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 hour ago
Until his final days in office, there was one appeal that Rodrigo Duterte kept airing openly to his successor: sustain the campaign against illegal drugs.
Opinion
fbtw

Lt. Gen. Connor Canlas and PAF Diamond Year

THIRD EYE - By Ramon J. Farolan | 1 day ago
Sometime in January 1987, Third Class Cadet Connor Canlas was called out from formation with instructions to report to PMA Superintendent Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Biazon.
Opinion
fbtw

Unfinished business

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 hour ago
But the work of the presidency is a 24/7 job, holidays included
Opinion
fbtw
Latest

Non-compete ‘claws,’ not clause

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 1 hour ago
When the news broke that President BBM had vetoed House Bill 7575, a proposed bill creating an economic zone inside the New Manila International Airport of the SMC-Bulacan airport, a number of businessmen were initially...
Opinion
fbtw

The Museum of Suffering

HINDSIGHT - By JOSE DALISAY | 1 hour ago
Pepito fancied himself a museophile, a lover of places where old and fascinating objects were exhibited for the public’s delectation.
Opinion
fbtw

Laugh your way to a happy life

THOUGHTS TO GUIDE US BY - By Elvie Punzalan-Estavillo | 1 hour ago
Filipinos are known as a happy people. It’s shocking to know that our workers are the most stressed in Southeast Asia!
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Rise to the top

EDITORIAL - Rise to the top

1 day ago
In another widely hailed choice for the members of his official family, President Marcos has picked a career diplomat to head the Department of Foreign Affairs, for the first time since Delia Albert held the top...
Opinion
fbtw

Demonstrating an employer’s ‘ability to pay’ the wage

IMMIGRATION CORNER - By Michael J. Gurfinkel | 1 day ago
Whenever an employer petitions (or sponsors) an alien for an employment-based immigrant visa (green card), the employer must demonstrate the “ability to pay” the alien’s salary from the time the...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with