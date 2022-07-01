^

Opinion

President Bongbong and the church

ROSES AND THORNS - Pia Roces Morato - The Philippine Star
July 1, 2022 | 12:00am

As far as I have learned, and from everything that has been taught to me, the church exists in order to preach the good news and transform the world into the kingdom of God while attributing to our daily prayer – on earth as it is in heaven. Christians are taught about faith, hope and charity which literally translates to love.

Love, however, goes beyond the word but rather, it is an act that needs daily application. The mission of the church was inherited from Jesus, a teacher or Rabbi as he was called, who spoke in parables in order for his disciples to understand the heavens. In this regard, we were taught to pray. Whether this be for our own intentions, the intentions of others or the intentions of the church, we, as a faithful body, are asked to pray without ceasing.

In the same breath, we are also taught to pray for our leaders. When Jesus faced a hostile audience who confronted him about taxes, he simply instructed to render to Caesar what was Caesar’s and to God what was God’s. Jesus acknowledged the rightful place of government with a mandate that was required to fulfill the rule of the land.

The Bible, if one knows it, specifically states the government’s duty to protect its citizens so that they may live peaceful and quiet lives and, as for Jesus, he personally obeyed the law. Through simple deduction therefore from scripture, and as we begin a new journey with a duly elected president, it is not only right for Pope Francis to bless our leaders but also divinely proper as he expressed his support through prayers for our president to lead in wisdom and strength.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is entering this administration with a heavy load on his shoulders as he is confronted with a worldwide recession alongside a battlecry to unify our countrymen to rise above a crisis and, as a whole, be one in nation building. While it is a challenge, the President and his men will need a whole of nation to wish him prosperity and we must pray for his success.

In his inaugural speech, President Manuel L. Quezon said: “I face the future with hope and fortitude, certain that God never abandons a people who ever follows his unerring and guiding hand.” Faith teaches us to trust in the divine in the hope that good things will happen. As the mission of the church is to transform the world into Christ’s kingdom here on earth through their doctrine and teaching, it is also essential for the church to encourage their flock to be fruitful participants in upholding the common good, as this is an expression of love.

Three things will last forever as St. Paul says in 1 Corinthians: faith, hope and love – and the greatest of these is love for without it, acts of faith and hope are empty and fruitless. Love is the active pursuit of the well-being of another, hence, and as citizens of this nation, it is only right that the motivation of the church be aligned to Christ’s teachings, where every Filipino will not only ask what their country can do for them but rather, and through love, to the best of their ability, also take part and do what they can for our beloved Philippines.

CHRISTIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

‘Denied to death’

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs, apparently wanting to save face, has seized P85 million worth of smuggled agricultural products after its high officials were linked to the smuggling of vegetables, poultry and meat produ...
Opinion
fbtw

Repackaged Marcos claims seat of power

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 1 day ago
For better or for worse, the male heir of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos reclaims in formal rites at noon today the seat of power that his father was forced to vacate at the height of the 1986 People Power ...
Opinion
fbtw

Vindication

SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 hour ago
Sixty percent of voters want Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. to succeed as president.
Opinion
fbtw

Destiny of a dynasty

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 hour ago
It was an actor-turned politician Joseph Estrada who first attributed “destiny” to his becoming the President of the country.
Opinion
fbtw

Grim hunger games

BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
Anyone who watches the news on tv will have by now seen all those heartbreaking images of hungry children in different parts of the world.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
EDITORIAL - Continuing impunity

EDITORIAL - Continuing impunity

1 hour ago
The inaugural speech did not touch on the problem, but President Marcos is inheriting the impunity that has characterized deadly attacks on media workers in the country.
Opinion
fbtw

Resume the drug war – scientifically this time

GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | 1 hour ago
Ending the shabu scourge remains top priority. A society softened by addiction cannot progress.
Opinion
fbtw

‘Kapitolyo crime’

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 1 hour ago
Every time a new president comes into office it is usually followed by a reorganization in law enforcement agencies, particularly the PNP.
Opinion
fbtw

Useless proceedings

A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | 1 hour ago
This is a case about a foreign divorce obtained by the husband who is a foreigner married to a Filipina. Under Article 26 of the Family Code, if said divorce is validly obtained abroad capacitating the alien husband...
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Handover

EDITORIAL - Handover

1 day ago
In his final official act as president, Rodrigo Duterte peacefully hands over power today to a successor who, while lacking an official presidential endorsement during the campaign, had Sara Duterte as running mate....
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with